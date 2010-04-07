EDITSHARE UNVEILS STORAGE SERIES AND XSTREAM VERSION 6.0 AT NAB 2010

Enhancements to the award-winning EditShare shared storage solutions include improved workflows with simplified media management and expanded performance capabilities

Boston, MA – April 7, 2010 - EditShare®, the technology leader in cross-platform collaborative editing and shared media storage systems, is pleased to announce the availability of Version 6.0 of its Storage Series and XStream shared storage solutions. Part of EditShare’s Complete Collaboration product line, the award-winning shared storage solutions are renowned for their true project and media sharing for Final Cut Pro® and Avid® editors. EditShare’s user management tools are designed specifically for post and broadcast workflows, providing an ideal infrastructure for editing workgroups. The 6.0 release boasts a variety of stunning performance and workflow enhancements, including simplified media management, optimizations for DPX workflows, and support for dual port 10-Gigabit Ethernet cards.

“Version 6.0 makes EditShare a stronger player in every aspect of the media industry,” said Andy Liebman, Founder and CEO, EditShare. “Thanks to phenomenal internal development, our Storage Series and XStream shared storage solutions boast a variety of new features that will tremendously increase performance, especially for high-bandwidth resolutions. Also, for the first time, EditShare shared storage solutions will be offered on Solid State Drives, paving the way for the future of storage. We look forward to showing customers our cutting-edge product advancements.”

Highlights of the new Storage Series and XStream Version 6.0 release include:

• NEW Optimizations for DPX Workflows

With Version 6.0, users can enable DPX optimizations on a per-Media Space basis, and choose specific optimizations for HD-DPX or 2K-DPX workflows.

• NEW User Groups for simplified administration

Version 6.0 allows for the definition of groups of users. Once a group is defined, it can be added and removed from Media Spaces and Project Spaces and managed the same way as individuals. Users can also belong to multiple groups.

• NEW Managed and Unmanaged Space Capabilities

Version 6.0 includes the ability to convert Managed Spaces to Unmanaged.

• NEW Media Space Renaming Feature

Administrators now have the ability to change the name of a Media Space.

• NEW Versions of Netatalk and Samba

By updating to the latest versions of Netatalk and Samba, EditShare ensures the fullest compatibility with the latest versions of Mac OS® X and Windows® 7.

• NEW Graphical Interface

Version 6.0 features a sleek new look to bring it visually in line with EditShare’s Flow, Ark and Geevs solutions.

• NEW Integration of Solid State Drives

Version 6.0 allows EditShare to offer its first shared storage server with Solid State Drives (SSD). A single set of 16 SSDs can support multiple streams of 2K DPX files, 50 or more streams of video in formats including ProRes or DNxHD, or hundreds of audio streams for mixing applications. While SSDs are still much more expensive than spinning disks, the cost difference is narrowing rapidly, and for some applications, they are appropriate today. In addition, EditShare will soon be implementing a new “data movement” capability that will allow customers to intelligently move Media Spaces from SSDs to Spinning Disks when usage patterns indicate that higher performance of SSDs is no longer required for that media.

• NEW Dual Port 10-Gigabit Cards

About 80 percent of all EditShare systems ship with 10-Gigabit networking. With Version 6.0, EditShare systems now offer a Dual 10-Gigabit option, providing facilities with greater bandwidth and flexibility.

EditShare will be exhibiting the new version of its Storage Series and XStream shared storage solutions at the NAB 2010 convention held in Las Vegas, NV on stand #SL4725. A press briefing will be held at the booth on Monday, April 12th at 4:30 pm.

Press can download image resources at http://www.editshare.com/index.php?option=com_content&task=view&id=144&Itemid=198

About EditShare Complete Collaboration Products

EditShare’s Storage Series and XStream Series shared storage solutions enable editors and compositors to easily and economically share media and work collaboratively, regardless of the platform or application. Users connected to an EditShare network can seamlessly access in real-time a common pool of media files. Source material, work in progress, and finished packages are shared and instantly available to all users on the EditShare network. The rules-driven workflow ensures that no data is ever overwritten or accidentally destroyed.

EditShare Flow, EditShare Lightworks, EditShare Geevs, and EditShare Ark bookend the shared production storage workflows with advanced asset management, editing, and distribution capabilities. The integrated solutions provide a highly scalable, end-to-end media management workflow.

About EditShare LLC

EditShare LLC is the pioneer of a new category of collaborative editing solutions designed for digital media workgroups and production companies. The EditShare system fuels the collaborative creative process for digital media artists by delivering high-quality, high-performance, and cost-effective networked collaborative editing solutions. For more information, please visit www.editshare.com.

