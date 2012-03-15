LECTROSONICS MOURNS PASSING OF MATT ROBERTSON

Rio Rancho, NM – March 2012… Lectrosonics is saddened to announce that Matt Robertson, the West Coast face and voice of the company for 12 years, passed away suddenly March 9, 2012 at the age of 59. Matt's easy going personality, professionalism, and easy smile will be sorely missed by all who knew him. Our prayers and condolences go out to his family and friends. The professional audio and music community has lost a true gentleman and great guitarist.

The memorial service will be held Monday March 19th at 11 A.M. at the L.D.S. Church at 2430 Mariposa Ave. in Chico, CA, followed by a 2 hour reception. Musicians who would like to jam in honor of Matt are encouraged to bring their instruments and plan to play a bit.

Donations are being accepted to help the family cover the funeral expenses and then to establish a college fund for Matt's son Casey. Please send any donations and/or flowers with an indication for Matt Robertson's funeral to:

Brusie Funeral Home

626 Broadway

Chico, CA 95928

1 - 530-342-5643

