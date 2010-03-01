LINEAR ACOUSTIC FEATURES AERO.ONE, AERO.QC, PAMBDA AND STREAMSTACKER-HD SOLUTIONS AT CABSAT 2010

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Linear Acoustic, the leader in television audio control from production to transmission, will be featuring its AERO.one Audio Loudness Manager, AERO.qc Audio Quality Controller, PAMBDA Professional Audio and Metadata Monitor and e2 StreamStacker-HD High Density Audio Distribution System at CABSAT 2010, 2-4 March in Dubai (Stand ZJ13, Hall ZA).

“The Middle East broadcast market is experiencing an increased demand for digital broadcast solutions, and along with that, effective monitoring and control of audio loudness. We would like to make sure that broadcasters are aware of the technologies that can help fulfill these needs,” says Christina Carroll, senior vice president of global sales for Linear Acoustic. “The AERO.one, AERO.qc and PAMBDA represent a range of loudness control and monitoring solutions for mono, stereo, and surround, while the StreamStacker-HD offers advanced backhaul technology.”

The Linear Acoustic AERO.one Audio Loudness Manager provides control for mono or stereo analog transmission, and stereo and 5.1-channel surround digital transmission to prevent uncomfortable and sudden loudness shifts. When used for surround, it provides upmixing that produces compelling surround sound from stereo, and includes downmixing of surround to stereo for quality monitoring or distribution to stereo services. Options include redundant power supplies, HD/SD-SDI audio I/O, and CrowdControl™ dialogue protection processing.

The AERO.qc Audio Quality Controller allows users to monitor and fix loudness problems automatically in real time in production or as audio enters the plant for ingest. The AERO.qc couples the ITU-R BS.1770 loudness measurement standard with proprietary signal analysis techniques to evaluate content and make adjustments. Operator intervention can range from full control of measurement and audio adjustment to highly automated processing that requires little oversight. Full-color front-panel metering provides comprehensive real-time loudness indication. Options include Dolby® E/AC-3 decoding, additional advanced production upmixing algorithms, AERO-style multiband loudness and dynamic range control, multichannel analog output with speaker EQ, and HD/SD-SDI I/O.

PAMBDA Professional Audio and Metadata Monitor is a one-rack unit monitoring tool for up to eight channels of AES or SDI mono, stereo, or surround audio, with a comprehensive display, internal speakers and a headphone output. Developed through a partnership with the TSL Professional Products Group, PAMBDA builds off the popular look and feel of the Linear Acoustic 2RU LAMBDA™ Professional Digital Audio and Metadata Monitor.

The e2 StreamStacker-HD High-density Audio Distribution System is capable of carrying 16 channels of audio and metadata in a single 48kHz, 20-bit AES pair to support multiple programs with surround sound and alternate languages. This e-squared system offers reference-quality audio, minimal latency and superior resilience to transmission errors. To support legacy content, it also offers an automatic soft-bypass mode to allow the system to be installed in series with other coding systems such as Dolby® E.

For more information about the products Linear Acoustic will showcase at CABSAT, visit the Linear Acoustic at Stand ZJ13, Hall ZA or online at www.linearacoustic.com.