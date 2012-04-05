Jampro Antennas Powers CJON Digital Television

MOST EASTERLY DTV ANTENNA IN NORTH AMERICA BUILT TO WITHSTAND THE ELEMENTS

Sacramento, CA Jampro Antennas, Inc. — a world leader in the manufacture and design of radio frequency components and antennas for radio and television transmission — announced the successful installation of a digital television transmission antenna for CJON-DT, a privately owned broadcast outlet located in St John's, the capital of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

The recently installed antenna is one of Jampro's Prostar Series, a model JA/MS-32/21 Broadband UHF Slot unit set to transmit on channel 21 in a side-mounted, elliptically polarized cardioid pattern. The unit’s sturdy architecture made it the ideal choice for the harsh environment surrounding CJON”S location on the easternmost tip of North America.

The station, known as Newfoundland TV (NTV), began airing in 1955 and was among the first in Canada to broadcast 24 hours a day. NTV reaches over 8 million households across the country with English language programming.

"We delivered the antenna with elliptical polarization especially configured for CJON's tower location, environment and transmission frequency," said Alex Perchevitch, president of Jampro. "While its extreme eastern Canada location may not qualify for a Guinness record, we're nonetheless proud to help this pioneering broadcaster advance into the digital era."

About Jampro

Jampro Antennas Inc., established to answer the need for quality broadcast systems at a reasonable price, is a leading supplier of antennas, combiners & filters and RF components for every application in the broadcast industry. Reputed for innovation and customization, Jampro builds each system to the specifications of the individual broadcaster. From the first system delivered in 1954 to those installed today, the Company is committed to consistent performance and quality founded on solid engineering. Today, over 15,000 broadcasters worldwide benefit from the quality and performance provided by Jampro systems. For additional JAMPRO information, please visit: www.jampro.com.

