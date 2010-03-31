Ross Video Releases CWDM Fiber solutions at NAB 2010

News Release

Iroquois, ON, Canada – March 31, 2010 – Ross Video will be releasing a range of CWDM optical transmitters, optical muxes and optical demuxes to allow customers to fully utilize available bandwidth on their existing fiber connections.

Releasing at NAB 2010 are eight dual CWDM transmitters for a total of 16 optical wavelengths, a four channel MUX/DMX with expansion port, an eight channel MUX/DMX and an eight channel MUX/DMX with expansion. The flexibility of these solutions allows end users to combine up to sixteen channels in groups of four onto a single fiber link.

“Our CWDM, coarse wave division multiplex allows customers to combine up to 16 channels of video onto a single fiber connection,” said Eric Goodmurphy, Gear Marketing Product Manager, Ross Video. “In situations where laying additional fiber is simply not an option, our CWDM solution allows users to fully take advantage of existing bandwidth.

About openGear

openGear is an open-architecture, modular frame system designed by Ross Video and supported by a diverse range of terminal equipment manufacturers. The platform offers clients the freedom to choose technology from a wide range of products to meet the needs of a broadcast, production, or distribution facility while maintaining a compatible openGear frame infrastructure. The Ross Dashboard Remote Control and Monitoring System and companion SNMP plug-in enables unified control over all openGear cards in a system as well as for openGear to tie in with 3rd party SNMP based systems. The openGear modules offered by Ross include a broad selection of audio and video products for distribution, analog conversion, Up/Down/X format conversion, fiber, switching, keying and synchronization, as well as backward compatibility with a suite of solutions from the RossGear 8000 series.

About Ross Video

Ross Video designs, manufactures and supports a wide range of innovative products for use in live production applications. Ross’ award winning product line includes Vision, Vision Octane and CrossOver Video Production Switchers; openGear, RossGear and GearLite Terminal Equipment; SoftMetal Video Servers; OverDrive Production Control Systems and XPression Character Generators. Ross products are installed in over 100 countries around the world, where they are used daily by top broadcasters, production companies, sports stadiums, government agencies and houses of worship. News and information are available at www.rossvideo.com.

