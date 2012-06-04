Small Tree Demonstrates Magma's ExpressBox 3T Expansion Chassis for Thunderbolt Technology at Infocomm 2012

At Infocomm 2012, Small Tree (Booth C5654 - Technologies for Worship pavilion) will demonstrate the ExpressBox 3T, recently introduced by Magma, which is the first three-slot PCI Express expansion chassis for Thunderbolt technology.

ExpressBox 3T, an 'outside-the-box' solution for using PCIe cards with Thunderbolt-equipped computers to enhance high performance workflows, is fully compatible with network software drivers developed by Small Tree.

"Magma and Small Tree have worked closely to ensure compatibility and high performance of our market leading Thunderbolt products," said Randy Jones, president and CEO of Magma, developer and manufacturer of PCI & PCI Express Expansion Systems for servers, desktops and portable platforms. "Small Tree's reputation as Mac Network and Ethernet based shared storage experts and Magma's long standing expertise in expansion technology will provide customers with rock solid solutions leveraging the breakthrough Thunderbolt technology."

Small Tree's network software drivers were validated by Magma to be fully functional with ExpressBox 3T after undergoing and passing a series of rugged performance tests conducted at Magma's San Diego facility.

"Small Tree was one of our first partners to provide fully compliant drivers that incorporate Thunderbolt expansion support for their 10Gige PCIe card," Jones continued. "Support for advanced Thunderbolt features, like hot-plug and sleep, creates a positive user experience because it allows for graceful exit from applications in the event of an unexpected removal of the cable."

For Corky Seeber, president of Small Tree, demonstrating Magma's ExpressBox 3T at Infocomm is an illustration of the company's ongoing commitment to providing solutions that promote real-time collaboration. "As the shift to Thunderbolt technology evolves, Small Tree will continue to offer shared storage and networking solutions that meet the industry's demands," said Seeber, president of Small Tree. "With the introduction of ExpressBox 3T, Magma has developed a leading-edge expansion solution that will add tremendous value to editing teams looking to maximize their efficiency and workflow, whether it's large post-production facilities working on movies and TV shows for mass consumption, or small to mid-size teams at churches and universities working on projects for specific audiences."

"Thunderbolt delivers unparalleled performance, flexibility and simplicity to personal computing." said Jason Ziller, Intel's director of Thunderbolt Marketing. "Products like Magma's ExpressBox 3T and Small Tree's network software drivers for Intel's 10G Ethernet Converged Networking Adapter X540-T2 help highlight what Thunderbolt makes possible."

For more information about Small Tree and its shared storage and networking products, visit Booth C5654 at Infocomm, online at www.Small-Tree.com or follow the company on Twitter @SmallTreeComm. For information on Magma and its growing line of products, visit www.magma.com. For information on Thunderbolt technology, visit www.thunderbolttechnology.net.