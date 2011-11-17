RTW TO PRESENT TM3 TOUCHMONITOR AT INTERBEE 2011

Newest TouchMonitor Offering is an Affordable Solution for Pro-Level Loudness, True-Peak and PPM Metering for Analog and Digital Stereo and 5.1 Signals

TOKYO, NOVEMBER 17, 2011 — RTW, a leading vendor of visual audio meters for professional broadcast, production, post-production and quality control, is pleased to showcase at InterBee 2011 (Toyo Corporation Stand 4.219) the TM3 TouchMonitor, the latest addition to the company’s successful TouchMonitor range.

Controlled using a touch-sensitive display, the TM3 includes features of the larger TM7 and TM9 versions. With its budget-friendly base price of less than $1,400 US for the basic stereo version and 4.3-inch touchscreen – allowing for horizontal and vertical placement, the TM3 is a highly appealing compact alternative. It is ideal for editorial offices, edit suites and small control rooms looking to stay ahead of the loudness control curve.

“We have received a lot of great response from the industry since we unveiled the TM3 at IBC in Amsterdam and its United Sates debut at the AES show in New York. We are thrilled to now unveil the new compact TouchMonitor to the Asian market at InterBee in Tokyo,” says Andreas Tweitmann, CEO, RTW. “The latest addition to RTW’s TouchMonitor family, the TM3 is modern and sleek. Its budget-friendly price offers an affordable loudness control solution for broadcast and pro-audio professionals.”

Featuring PPM and true-peak instruments, the TM3 offers comprehensive loudness metering in compliance with all globally relevant standards, including EBU R128, ITU BS.1770-2/1771, ATSC A/85 and ARIB. Instruments include single-channel and summing bar graphs, an LRA instrument and numerical displays. The basic version handles analog and digital stereo audio, while the 5.1 option adds the support of six-channel digital input.

The TM3 comes with a separate I/O unit that is connected with a single cable for audio transmission and power supply. RTW expects to begin shipment of the product in the second quarter of 2012.

RTW, based in Cologne (Germany), has more than 40 years of experience in designing, producing, and marketing advanced recording-studio systems. The company focuses its business on professional audio signal metering tools that are in use in the leading recording studios as well as by radio and TV broadcasters worldwide. The current product portfolio highlights the TouchMonitor range, a new series of tools for visual signal analysis and comprehensive loudness metering. The TouchMonitor combines the highest of flexibility and modularity with an intuitive user interface and touchscreen-based multichannel-analysis features, integrating exceptional surround-signal visualization using the unique and groundbreaking Surround Sound Analyzer. The high-end SurroundControl series of products with fully fledged loudness measuring combines the convenient metering options of the RTW surround display devices and the control functions of an eight-channel monitoring controller.

