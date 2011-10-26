RADIANTGRID NAMES CACHE MEDIA EUROPEAN DISTRIBUTOR

REDMOND, WA —RadiantGrid Technologies, the developer of leading-edge transcoding, transformation and New Media AutomationTM service platforms, has named Cache Media its European distributor. As a result of this new partnership, Cache Media will be handling all sales of RadiantGrid’s New Media Automation Platform and its associated modules for the European market.

In addition to a local face, through Cache Media, RadiantGrid will be able to offer its customers a centralized tech support contact. Established in 2002, Cache Media prides itself on supplying some of the highest quality products for the broadcast, film and post-production markets. Some of the manufacturers the company represents include 360 Systems, Marshall Electronics and Doremi Labs. As broadcast servers are a big part of the company’s product offerings, Cache Media is very knowledgeable in technology for broadcast workflows, and will be able to help users integrate RadiantGrid into their workflow, as well as troubleshoot any issues that arise.

“In Europe and across the globe, broadcasters are looking for turnkey solutions such as RadiantGrid to help manage their workflows. With the help of Cache Media, RadiantGrid will be better able to serve our European customers,” says Kirk Marple, president and chief software architect, RadiantGrid Technologies. “Both RadiantGrid and Cache Media pride themselves in offering personalized technical support. This helps to ensure that all our users receive the same customer experience regardless of their location.”

“All of the products offered by Cache Media have been carefully selected to provide excellent value for money. We are happy to add RadiantGrid to this roster,” says Stuart Cameron, managing director, Cache Media. “By offering a solution such as RadiantGrid, which integrates all processes required within a production workflow under one simple user interface, it is now easy for our customers to take a file through all the processing required from the nonlinear editor (NLE) up to the broadcast trafficking system.”