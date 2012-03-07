Electrosonic Announces Promotion of James Sharp to Account Manager for Corporate Solutions

Electrosonic has announced the promotion of James Sharp to Account Manager for Corporate Solutions. Sharp joined Electrosonic's Edinburgh office in 2005 taking on the position of Internal Sales Support. During his six years with the company, Sharp has worked within the Corporate, Entertainment and Operations teams in both a sales and technical capacity. His ability to adapt to new markets and positions, and continuously exceed expectations has led to his current promotion from Sales Engineer to Account Manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Electrosonic's Corporate Solutions business provides a complete set of audio-visual and video conferencing services including technical advice, systems integration and on-site managed services. Custom solutions are provided for meeting rooms, auditoria, distance learning, medical simulation and voice evacuation. Corporate clients include small and medium sized businesses, as well as large multi-national corporations.

Colin Lemmings, Vice President of Corporate Solutions commented, "James has been and continues to play an instrumental role in the success of the Corporate Solutions team. Having worked in both sales and technical roles throughout his career, James has developed a thorough understanding of the business and the aptitude to design systems and support packages to meet our clients' requirements."

Sharp's growth within Electrosonic can be contributed to his ability to move effortlessly between sales, project management and technical roles and his passion and motivation to provide the highest level of service to our clients. Past positions at Electrosonic include his original role as Internal Sales Support, Sales Consultant, Systems Design Engineer, Sales Engineer and Project Manager.

Prior to joining Electrosonic, Sharp was involved in selling and designing systems for high-end hifi and home cinema companies, including Linn Products, Holburn Hifi and Glasgow Audio.

About Electrosonic

Electrosonic is an international audio-visual company that creates tailored, state-of-the-art solutions for a wide range of markets including theme parks, museums, video conferencing and control rooms. Since its founding in 1964, Electrosonic has built a strong reputation for working on complex projects, both large and small, and has developed lasting partnerships with customers and suppliers. Beyond complete integrated systems, Electrosonic provides a comprehensive scope of services including technical design, projector lamp sales, maintenance and operational support.

Learn more about Electrosonic. Visit http://www.electrosonic.com