Cobalt Digital Wins BE Pick Hit At IBC 2010

COBALT DIGITAL’S FUSION3G CONVERTER FOR OPENGEAR RECEIVES BROADCAST ENGINEERING’S PICK HIT AWARD AT IBC 2010

9901-UDX UP/DOWN/CROSS CONVERSION CARD WITH LOUDNESS PROCESSING OPTION ACKNOWLEDGED FOR INNOVATION

Amsterdam, The Netherlands (21 September 2010) – Cobalt Digital’s (www.CobaltDigital.com) Fusion3G™ 9901-UDX 3G/HD/SD-SDI up/down/cross converter with frame sync was recognized for innovation at IBC 2010 with Broadcast Engineering’s Pick Hit award. The multi-purpose 9901-UDX was honored for its ability to answer signal processing challenges, including loudness processing, audio loudness metering, Dolby® encode and decode, colour correction, fibre transmit and receive, and up/down/cross conversion - all on the same module.

The 9901-UDX, from Cobalt’s new Fusion3G series, also offers a wide range of options to add fiber I/O, analogue video I/O, AES and analogue audio I/O embed/de-embed. This level of integration reduces module count, simplifies the signal chain, and provides ultimate flexibility for changing system requirements, including 3-D TV compliant 1080p.

Cobalt developed the Fusion3G range for openGear™, a platform that takes application flexibility to new levels with its ability to handle 3G/HD/SD video processing cards, plus audio processing cards, from multiple manufacturers in the same frame.

Broadcast Engineering’s prestigious Pick Hit Awards are selected by a panel of independent judges who tour the convention floor looking for innovative products and technology. The judges confer based on several criteria, including the technical and financial improvements the product can bring to a facility’s operation.

