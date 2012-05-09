intoPIX enhances its JPEG 2000 IP-cores with the support of the new Broadcast profile

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium - intoPIX – the leading provider of JPEG 2000 compression solutions – announced today the release of its new generation of JPEG 2000 FGPA IP-cores supporting the Broadcast profile (JPEG 2000 Part 1 Amd 3 – Profiles for Broadcast Application - ISO/IEC 15444-1:2004/Amd3). The new intoPIX JPEG 2000 IP cores implementation enable the Broadcast industry to focus on increased interoperability for broadcast contribution and for mezzanine applications.

JPEG 2000 brings an impressive storehouse of valuable features to the broadcast market, explaining its resounding success in this industry. First, this intra-frame codec by its very nature closely matches the production process in which each frame of a video is treated as a single unit. Its ability to compress frames by frame has made this technology popular in the digital intermediate space in Hollywood. Next, JPEG 2000 is also of interest to those who want a lossless compression: the codec can be bit to bit reversible. Last but not least, the wavelet transform used in JPEG 2000 provides some unique features that are not available in any other compression method.

Given JPEG 2000's popularity, it is not surprising some additional developments have been garnering key interest from broadcasters to improve their production workflows. In response to the growing customer demand for JPEG 2000 over IP transport solutions, broadcasters demand that interoperability is ensured across all equipment provided by different vendors.

By adding the new JPEG 2000 Broadcast Profile to its IP-core portfolio, intoPIX positions itself as the partner of choice in the Broadcast industry, offering interoperable JPEG 2000 solutions for all broadcast contribution applications over IP networks.

Once again, intoPIX IP-cores are ready to serve the industry.