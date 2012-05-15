Bridge Technologies Showcases High-Performance Systems at ANGA Cable Show in Booth V10

OSLO, Norway -- May 15, 2012 -- Bridge Technologies will showcase its range of industry-leading monitoring and analysis solutions for cable operators on booth V10 at the ANGA Cable Show 2012.

Focusing on recent product launches that provide high traffic capability and advanced end-to-end solutions, Bridge Technologies will show the VB330 10G probe and the VB252 DVB-T/T2 interface card.

The new VB252 forms part of the industry's first complete monitoring solution for DVB-T2 including the T2-MI protocol. The dual-input VB252 provides external GPS lock for accurate drift monitoring for SFN networks, high-quality MER measurement, and level readings.

The VB330 offers the highest performance-to-form-factor ratio available in a monitoring and analysis probe. With three blades fitting in a single 1RU chassis for a total of six 10GB interfaces, the VB330 delivers a massive monitoring and analytics capability for high-traffic core networks.

"The power to handle intense traffic is matched with Bridge Technologies' exceptional graphical operating environment, making it easy to keep track of a high volume of services and understand key status information at a glance," said Simen K. Frostad, chairman, Bridge Technologies. "With competition becoming more intense every day, cable operators can achieve vital cost and efficiency benefits from the award-winning tools in the Bridge Technologies range."

Bridge Technologies (www.bridgetech.tv) creates advanced analysis, measurement, and monitoring solutions for the digital broadcast and telecommunications industries. The company's award-winning products and solutions provide an advanced platform for converging digital media services employing stream-based IP packets. Compatible with all major industrial standards, the system is the most comprehensive monitoring and analysis environment available, with probes for DVB-T/T2, DVB-C, VSB, DVB-S/S2, analog RF, ASI, all IP streams including OTT services, and unique portable field probes for RF and IP monitoring.

