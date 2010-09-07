EDITSHARE UNVEILS ITS FORBIDDEN TECHNOLOGY AT IBC 2010

Showcases FORscene’s cloud-based editing fully integrated with EditShare XStream Storage

Amsterdam – September 8, 2010 ‐EditShare®, the technology leader in cross‐platform collaborative editing and shared media storage systems, is demonstrating the cloud-based production and storage workflow through its partnership with Forbidden Technologies, developer of the cloud-based FORscene solution, at IBC 2010 (stand 7.E20). FORscene is one of the world's most advanced browser-based production applications operating in The Cloud. The EditShare and FORscene integrated solution provides users with a collaborative editing workflow that can be accessed through any web browser. "I've used EditShare for a long time and the combination with FORscene provides a low-cost, powerful solution. Making content available to production anywhere gives us an advantage in workflow efficiency. My team have found automation of upload a great asset," said Matt Edwards, Post Production Supervisor, Lion Television. Sara Hill, Commercial Director, Broadcast, of Prime Focus – London, also commented: "I've used EditShare and FORscene separately for some time. This is a winning combination."

Material captured and stored on the EditShare shared storage solutions can be made available on The Cloud via FORscene Server technology. Predefined watch folders scan for new media, automatically creating proxy files and uploading them to a specified FORscene account. Once compressed by FORscene Server, users can log, add searchable metadata, create rough-cut edits and sync pulls and review material for sign off. Sequences created in FORscene can be sent back to EditShare for local editors to continue the editing process in Avid® or Final Cut Pro®.

"EditShare XStream is widely utilized cross markets – news, sports, films reality etc. Our partnership with Forbidden adds yet another workflow dimension that our customers can utilize,” comments James Richings, Head of Product Development, EditShare. “Like EditShare, Forbidden is pioneering a path that leverages partnerships to maximize production potential. This is a business model very much in line with EditShare philosophy and one that our customers count on.”

”Our relationship with EditShare is an important step in Forbidden’s strategy of developing partnerships to expand our global customer base. EditShare is well known and respected internationally in the broadcast industry,” said Stephen Streater, CEO, of Forbidden Technologies plc.

EditShare will be exhibiting the new cloud-based editing and shared storage workflow at the IBC 2010 convention held at RAI Amsterdam at stand 7.E20. A “Toast to Technology” press briefing will be held at the booth on Sunday, September 12th from 16:00 – 16:30. To RSVP, please contact Kathleen Langlois (Kathleen@zazilmediagroup.com).

