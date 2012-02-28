Haivision to unveil KulaByte Internet encoder

At the 2012 NAB Show, Haivision will debut the KulaByte Internet encoder, offering superior picture quality, uplink efficiency and ROI for streaming to Dynamic Flash and Adaptive HTTP Live Streaming networks.

KulaByte combines high quality-per-bit (QPB) with tight bandwidth control and Adaptive Bitrate Control to get the most out of Internet uplinks. This allows broadcasters to have better quality contribution and afford more sources from any venue. Being software-based, the encoder allows broadcasters to achieve a high ROI.

The company also will introduce KulaByte version 4.0 live transcoder with support for Linux operating system environments. Among the first transcoders to take advantage of cloud computing efficiencies, the KulaByte transcoder delivers multiple bitrate HLS and RTMP streams for adaptive/dynamic streaming. Version 4.0 also introduces transport stream and MPEG-2 ingest support.

See Haivision at 2012 NAB Show booth SL9911.