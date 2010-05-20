DVEO to Feature Analog to H.264 Encoder for Private IP Networks at InfoComm 2010, Booth N1576

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), will demonstrate their new analog to MPEG-4/H.264 encoder with IP output at InfoComm, the world's largest audio-visual trade show, June 9-11, in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Booth N1576.

Designed for multicasting over private IP networks, the reCoder/IP (TM) is a real time HD and SD H.264/AVC encoder with YPrPb or composite input and IP output. The system re-encodes analog video feeds into H.264 and delivers them to IP set-top boxes, which convert the feeds to HDMI and send them to multiple television monitors. It features remote web-based management, automatic standards detection of HD (1080i or 720p) or SD input, and a latency of 750 milliseconds.

"We recommend the reCoder/IP to pro-AV systems integrators who install and manage video systems in hotels, hospitals, restaurants, and schools," stated Laszlo Zoltan, Sales Manager for DVEO. "It's a reliable and very cost effective encoder. And the H.264 output uses 60 percent less bandwidth than MPEG-2, with the same video quality."

The reCoder/IP encodes analog to IP at 1 to 12 Mbps. Audio encoding is AAC or Dolby® Digital AC-3. The rack mountable system includes software for web-based remote management. The reCoder/IP is now shipping.

Supplemental Information for Press Release

Features

• Input: YPrPb (Component) or CVBS (Composite)

• Output: Transport stream over IP (UDP)

• Compliant with H.264/MPEG-4 AVC standard

• Automatic detection of SD or HD input

• AAC or Dolby (R) Digital AC-3 audio encoding

• Encoding bit rates: 1 Mbps to 12 Mbps

• Resolutions: 1080i, 720p, 480p, 480i – 59.94 fps

• Configure and operate via web-based remote management

• Constant Bit Rate (CBR)

• Supports unicast or multicast

• Tested to work with STB's (set-top boxes)

• 1 RU with mounting holes

DVEO and reCoder/IP are trademarks of Computer Modules, Inc.

All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Suggested Retail Price:

reCoder/IP -- $3,495 U.S.

About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.

For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com/.

DVEO, 11409 West Bernardo Ct. San Diego, CA, 92127Web: www.dveo.com Phone: +1 (858) 613-1818