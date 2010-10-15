For Immediate Release

TSL MIDDLE EAST APPOINTS SUHAIL AHMED AS MANAGER OF TECHNICAL SERVICES

Dubai Studio City - 12 October 2010: TSL Middle East today announced the appointment of Suhail Ahmed as Manager, Technical Services, with responsibility for support for current, existing and future projects in the area. Ahmed will also be closely involved with all technical aspects of TSL's operations in the region.

TSL Middle East General Manager Colin Sherriff said, "The addition of Suhail Ahmed is an important step in the continued growth of our Dubai office and will further strengthen our regional support operations. As well as developing local integration capabilities, Suhail will assist with proposals, presentations, and customer liaison. As a highly experienced and respected professional, we are delighted that he has joined our team."

Ahmed comes to TSL from CNBC Arabia where he was Bureau Operations Manager, providing advanced technical support designed to incorporate the latest technology to ensure optimisation and quality control of all bureau systems and workflows.

About TSL: TSL is an international, and truly independent, broadcast systems integrator which also designs, manufactures and sells a unique range of TSL-branded products. For additional information on TSL products and services, please visit www.tsl.co.uk.

Company contact:

Colin Sherriff

General Manager,TSL Middle East

Tel: + 971 443 29143

Email: colin.sherriff@tsl.co.uk

Press contact:

David Cunningham

Manor Marketing

Tel: + 44 (0)1420 544242

Email: david@manormarketing.tv