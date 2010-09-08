Oxygen DCT Introduces The Ultimate ‘Glue’ For Any Broadcast Facility

A unique, reconfigurable card that gives broadcasters and post production houses a cost effective route to embrace HD technology will make its European debut at IBC 2010.

The Algolith One Card, available in the UK and Europe through Oxygen DCT, is a multipurpose, reprogrammable SD/HD module that offers 17 different signal processing, conversion and monitoring functions – all for one fixed price of £3,980. This typically gives a 30% to 60% benefit in cost reduction over using traditional fixed function cards.

Ideally suited to broadcasters, post production facilities and cable, satellite, and IPTV providers, the Algolith One Card offers unprecedented advantages including reduced costs, more control over budgets, inherent ‘no cost’ back up and ‘no compromise’ world leading signal quality. This solution is particularly suited to customers who are transitioning from SD to HD and need a flexible solution that can adapt to changing needs. Customers can decide how they want to use the card – and can reprogramme each card as many times as they want, at no extra cost.

A wide range of functions are provided by One Card, including:

• Up Conversion

• Down Conversion

• Cross Conversion

• SD Frame Synchronisation (4 simultaneous channels)

• HD Frame Synchronisation (2 simultaneous channels)

• SD Noise Reduction (4 simultaneous channels)

• HD Noise Reduction (2 simultaneous channels)

• Profanity Delay

• Colour Temperature Correction (4 simultaneous channels)

• Colour Legaliser

• Quad Split

Up to 8 cards can be used in a rack frame providing up to 32 channels in just 2RU.

Whether you need to clean, synchronize, delay, convert or process signals, Algolith’s One Card gives you more flexibility and more choices. You can re-flash the card at any time, so a Frame Sync today can become a Noise Reducer tomorrow; an Up Converter can become a Down Converter, and so on, and so on... the choice is all yours. Never before has so much functionality been so affordable.

For more information about the Algolith One Card, please visit Oxygen DCT at IBC 2010 – Hall 10, Stand B48.

