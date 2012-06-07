DEVOS Media Server Delivers Stunning HD Video for Schools and Enterprises

Discover Video today announced a new media server called DEVOS “Digital Enterprise Video Online Streaming” system. DEVOS is a complete and comprehensive video system that delivers live and on-demand HD video to desktops, iPads®, iPhones®, Androids, and TV monitors. It is ideal for schools, businesses, government, healthcare organizations, and others that have been looking for a simple solution for media distribution. DEVOS has unique features such as built in Priority Video Alert for emergencies and Digital/Video signage for displaying multimedia messaging on large monitors. DEVOS can even distribute video posted on You Tube through your private portal, greatly reducing the need for local storage.

DEVOS Key features:

• Delivers thousands of live or recorded streams across internal or external IP networks

• Streams can be viewed on desktops, iPads, iPhones, TVs, SMART Boards, and other devices

• Integrates with Internet streaming services for webcasting on the web

• Includes Priority Video Alert messaging for emergencies

• Delivers text, graphics, video, and web pages to TVs and monitors for signage

• All live and on-demand content can be password protected for privacy

• Starts at $5,995 for complete system including server hardware and a live video encoder

“DEVOS is ideal for delivering multimedia simply and reliably within schools, businesses, and other small to medium organizations” said, Rich Mavrogeanes, CEO of Discover Video. “Similar digital systems on the market cost 10 times as much and are extremely complex to manage. DEVOS is a plug and play solution that everyone will enjoy”.

The DEVOS has many applications for each vertical market. They include:

• Principal and morning announcements in K-12 schools

• Lecture capture and distance learning in colleges and universities

• Executive broadcasts and Town Hall meetings in corporations

• Video signage with targeted advertising in retail stores

• Grand Rounds presentations and training in healthcare facilities

The DEVOS system is available in various configurations depending upon the size of the organization and streaming needs. It includes the Discover Video software encoder (DVME) for HD live and capture. Optionally, Discover Video provides low cost live and on-demand event based or yearly Internet streaming and transcoding services.

About Discover Video, LLC

Discover Video was founded by the same people that created VBrick Systems, and provides video streaming equipment and services to broadcasters, schools, corporations, and government. The products include multimedia video encoders, decoders, and transcoders, media servers, priority video alert systems, video/digital signage, and mobile broadcasting kits. Discover Video’s customers include major corporations, educational institutions, local cable-TV stations and small businesses. http://www.discovervideo.com