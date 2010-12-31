AUDIO-TECHNICA PROVIDES MICROPHONE SOLUTIONS FOR 2010 CMA AWARDS

— Leading music mixers and award-winning performers again pick A-T for sound quality and reliability —

Audio-Technica, a leading innovator in transducer technology for over 45 years, is celebrating its 17th year of supporting the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards by providing an extensive selection of vocal and instrument microphones for its annual awards show. The 44th Annual CMA Awards aired live in 5.1-channel surround sound Wednesday, November 10, on the ABC Television Network from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and featured over 200 Audio-Technica microphones, including an impressive array of hard-wired mics and Artist Elite® 5000 Series UHF Wireless Systems. Audio-Technica was chosen to provide its clear and consistent quality for this star-studded live broadcast, for performers ranging from some of country music’s biggest stars to pop and rock acts on show-stopping collaborations.

The CMA Awards presentation is recognized as Country Music’s Biggest Night™ and represents the pinnacle of achievement for those involved in country music. Once again, Audio-Technica microphones were featured for their accurate and reliable sound reproduction — characteristics that have dictated A-T’s long-standing presence with country music artists.

The team responsible for the audio at this year’s CMA’s again included a who’s who of broadcast audio. The audio was supervised by award-winning audio producers Michael Abbott and Tom Davis; ATK/Audiotek provided the sound system with FOH (front-of-house) mixers Patrick Baltzell and Rick Shimer; the broadcast music mix was handled by New Jersey/California-based Music Mix Mobile’s John Harris and Jay Vicari.

Several performers used Audio-Technica’s acclaimed Artist Elite 5000 Series UHF Wireless System during the course of the show. Country/pop superstar Taylor Swift paired the 5000 Series system with the AEW-T3300 Cardioid Condenser Handheld Transmitter for her lead vocals. Audio-Technica endorser Kenny Chesney performed with the 5000 Series and the AEW-T5400 Cardioid Condenser Handheld Transmitter, and fellow endorser Jason Aldean performed with the AEW-T6100 Hypercardioid Dynamic Handheld Transmitter. Other AEW-T5400 users included Loretta Lynn, The Band Perry and Kelly Clarkson.

The backline mic complement of A-T wired microphones included the AT4080 Phantom-powered Bidirectional Ribbon Microphone on guitars; AE3000 Cardioid Condenser Instrument Microphone on snare and rotary speaker; AT4050 Multi-Pattern Condenser Microphone on guitars and bass; AT4040 Cardioid Condenser Microphone on overheads; AE2500 Dual-Element Cardioid Instrument Microphone on kick drum; AE5100 Cardioid Condenser Instrument Microphone on hi-hat and ride cymbals; AE5400 Cardioid Condenser Microphone on rotary speaker; ATM450 Cardioid Condenser Instrument Microphone on ride cymbals; ATM650 Dynamic Instrument Microphone on snare and rotary speaker; and ATM350 Cardioid Condenser Clip-On Microphone on toms and fiddle/violin.

Jay Vicari stated, “It is an easy decision for us to use Audio-Technica wired and wireless mics on the CMA’s year after year. A-T’s sound quality is industry-leading, they are consistent from mic to mic, and A-T has a wide range of products perfect for the singers and instrumentalists featured on the show. Also, their artist relations team and on-site support is second to none, which provides us an additional comfort level when doing a high-profile broadcast event like the CMA's.”

