FSR To Launch Enhanced "GREEN" D/A's InfoComm 2012

Woodland Park, NJ • May 15, 2012 – At InfoComm 2012 FSR, manufacturer of audio and video switching, control products, and connectivity boxes, will introduce enhanced versions of their high-resolution 1 X 2 computer distribution amplifiers that maintain excellent signal integrity while dramatically reducing power consumption. The new CDA-2EQG and CDA-2EQGA, with stereo audio, satisfy applications where a local monitor is needed along with a remote display device requiring a long cable run, such as Conference / Board Rooms, Classrooms, Courtrooms, Staging and Rental, and Houses of Worship.

The enhanced models incorporate all of the benefits of their predecessors, including ultra high bandwidth, flat frequency response, local monitor output and second monitor output with integrated line driver and cable EQ. Additionally they feature a “green” automatic power down feature that reduces standby power consumption to less than 50mW, a reduction of over 95%, and an advanced sync output circuit that helps provide reliable display operation even with improperly terminated cables.

The CDA-2EQG local monitor output is fully buffered by an independent amplifier stage to eliminate interaction with the remote output that is buffered and equalized to maintain excellent signal integrity with even the highest video resolutions. Signals arrive at the far end of the cable, up to 175’ of standard mini hi-res coax, with almost an immeasurable amount of loss.

The CDA-2EQGA incorporates a mini stereo input jack on the front and 5 position pluggable captive screw terminal on the back for balanced stereo audio output. An active audio balancing circuit ensures long, noise free stereo audio cable runs from the point of installation to the sound system.

All of FSR’s latest products will be on exhibit at InfoComm, June 13 – 15, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, booth N651.

About FSR

FSR, established in 1981, manufactures a wide variety of products for the audio / video, education, hospitality, government, and religious markets, including AV floor, wall, table, and ceiling connectivity boxes, as well as a full line of interfaces, distribution amplifiers, matrix switchers, seamless switchers and CAT-5 solutions.

FSR complies with the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 and is a woman owned business. FSR offers live 24/7 technical and sales support throughout the country from expertly trained technicians and sales representatives. For more information visit www.fsrinc.com.

