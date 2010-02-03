Leading Indian communications provider launches new media capabilities using Net Insight’s Nimbra technology

STOCKHOLM, Sweden – Net Insight, a leading developer of efficient and scalable optical transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, today announced that Tata Communications, India’s leading global provider of communications services, has selected Net Insight’s Nimbra platform to deliver the solution for an international video contribution network connecting India with major cities in the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Tata Communications, who own and operate a comprehensive terrestrial, subsea and satellite network, is deploying a new media transport solution using Net Insight’s Nimbra platform. The Tata Global Network includes one of the world’s largest submarine cable networks and a Tier-1 IP network with connectivity to more than 200 countries across 400 points of presence.

In order to expand the service offering to include comprehensive support for professional media services, Tata Communications began planning for a new global media network in 2008, which would cover the major cities in India and offer international connectivity.

The network will allow exchange of content globally between key media hubs in India, USA, Europe and Asia Pacific. The network was installed and successfully launched in December 2009. The network has already attracted interest from media operators and local broadcasters, who are able to exchange content between India, Europe, USA, Australia, and other countries in Asia.

After thorough evaluation and testing in Tata Communications labs and in the field, the company chose Net Insight to deliver the solution for their new global media network. The Nimbra platform boasts of multi-service capabilities, future scalability, 100% quality of service (QoS) in addition to a wide range of network restoration options that all appealed to the company.

“We have selected the Nimbra platform for rolling out Tata Communications Video Connect service, a networking solution which is designed for broadcasters, studios and production houses to deliver video content flexibly and cost-effectively to media hotspots worldwide,” said Genius Wong, Sr VP, Global Network Services Tata Communications. “Net Insight’s proven track record has made them an ideal platform for our global video distribution network.”

More information: http://www.tatacommunications.com/news/release-view.asp?d=20100127-videoconnect

“As the leading communications provider in India, Tata Communications will be able to implement high quality transmissions to its customers using Net Insight’s Nimbra technology,” said Fredrik Trägårdh, CEO of Net Insight. “As part of one of the India’s largest business conglomerates, Tata Communications proved to be one of Net Insight’s most important new contract wins in Asia in 2009.”