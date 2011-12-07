INTEGRATED MICROWAVE TECHNOLOGIES, LLC (IMT) NUCOMM DELIVERS COMPLETE WIRELESS SOLUTIONS FOR ASHGABAT TV TOWER PROJECT

CamPac2 Transmitters and Newscaster DR2 Receivers Provide Reliable Transmission of Broadcast Quality Video

MT. OLIVE, NJ – Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT), a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division, and a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, provided its Nucomm CamPac2 and Newscaster DR2 state-of-the-art wireless equipment for the Ashgabat Tower, a major television tower in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.

The Ashgabat Tower project houses 13 television studios and 50 editing suites. Seven television stations and six radio stations have made their home in the sophisticated broadcast complex.

“It is a fantastic opportunity to be a part of this exciting and prestigious project,” says Integrated Microwave Technologies Divisional Chief Executive Stephen Shpock. “We are offering a tremendous solution that allows users to operate their outside broadcast trucks in and around Turkmenistan.”

The Nucomm CamPac2 transmitters and Newscaster DR2 receiving systems offer easy-to-use solutions for fully portable HD camera systems, enabling the OB cameras to go anywhere. Whether it is sports, entertainment or news, the images are always sharp, and glitch free when on the move, using Nucomm's COFDM digital transmission technology.

Coupled with this, the tower has been fitted with a Nucomm Central Receive Solution, which enables the OB vehicles to transmit their pictures back to the television studio live, without the need for satellite airtime. Whether it’s being used as a primary video feed, or backup to a satellite uplink, Nucomm’s Central Receive Solution is a great investment for any television station. Once fitted, it’s free to use and provides many years of trouble-free outside broadcast airtime. With ranges of more than 100 miles, large areas of the country can easily and effectively be covered from a single receive site.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC (IMT) is a Business Unit within the Vitec Group’s Videocom Division. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and Microwave Service Company (MSC), offering broadcasters worldwide complete broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM and VSB) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. MSC is a premier provider of engineering, integration, technical support, installation and commissioning services.

More information can be found at www.imt-broadcast.com.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2010 revenue of £310 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.

