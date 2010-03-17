NBC Joins Inlet Technologies and Microsoft for March 18th Post-Olympics Webinar

Inlet Technologies, the leader in innovative solutions for digital media preparation, announced today that it will host a post-Olympics webinar featuring speakers from NBC and Microsoft. The webinar will provide insight into how these companies worked together to deliver the large-scale live IIS Smooth Streaming event.

The live streaming of the XXI Olympic Winter Games from Vancouver presented challenges of tremendous scale and complexity, with more than 45 million live streams and 710 million page views delivered over the course of the games. In spite of those challenges, online Olympics viewers enjoyed a vastly improved quality of experience, including the first Olympics streamed in HD, thanks to IIS Smooth Streaming.

Perkins Miller, senior vice president of digital media, NBC Sports, will join Mark Ramberg, Microsoft’s director of business development for Silverlight, and John Bishop, Inlet’s senior vice president of products and business development, on Thursday, March 18th at 2:00 p.m. E.T. They will discuss:

• Why NBC chose Microsoft Silverlight and IIS Smooth Streaming for the Olympics and results experienced

• How Silverlight and IIS Smooth Streaming were used to create the Vancouver experience

• How adaptive technology works in a large-scale streaming implementation

• The importance of time synchronization and teamed encoders

“It is so exciting to have Perkins and Mark join us for this very timely webinar, sharing what we just learned from the recent Olympic Winter Games in Vancouver,” said Inlet’s Bishop. “We know that our customers and other content providers are seeking that magic balance between quality and bandwidth. Through this webinar, we want them to know that, through Inlet’s experience and strong partnerships, there is a real, proven solution out there.”

IIS Smooth Streaming solves these issues by dynamically modifying the bitrate of the video stream based on available bandwidth and individual PC performance. This process is invisible to viewers; they simply connect to the live event. If bandwidth drops, the video seamlessly transitions to the next lower stream. When the bandwidth recovers, the stream will automatically use the higher bitrate. The viewer is able to watch the live event in the best possible quality at all times without pauses or interruptions in the video stream.

To learn more about the webinar, visit http://www.inlethd.com/?q=news_release/03/18/10.

