Lightware's MX Multi-format Matrix Switchers Offer Dual-Link Options

Lightware U.S.A., the US distributor for Budapest-based Lightware Visual Engineering, is offering dual-link options in its MX hybrid multi-format matrix switcher line. The dual-link options are ideal for any application requiring ultra-high (up to 4K) resolution, including medical imaging, avionics, military command and control, petroleum mapping and 3D visualizations.

"Customers tell us they have tried other products to gain dual-link capabilities but have experienced problems. When they try Lightware multi-format matrixes with dual-link options they have no problems," says Blake Dudash, a Sales and Marketing Associate with LightwareUSA "Our MX-DVI-FR16 and FR32 matrices have always offered dual-link options. They've been cutting edge from the beginning, and people are starting to discover that. Now the largest frame size in the MX series, the MX-FR80R 80x80 with dual-link option, is available for the first time in the US."

He notes that outfitting the MX-FR80R with the dual-link option, featuring 10 input/10 output cards with 4 inputs per Dual Link card or 8 inputs per Single Link card, transforms the frame into "pretty much the biggest and most powerful multi-format matrix on the market. Anyone doing stereoscopic 3D work will want to take a look at this switcher."

Lightware's MX-DVI-DL-OB 4-channel Pro series dual-link DVI digital-only output boards with DVI-I connectors are built for high reliability and 24/7 operation. They up the ante for the high-performance, hybrid multi-format (fiber optical, DVI, HDMI DVI-I or CatX) matrices, which are modular, expandable and are DVI 1.0 and HDMI 1.3 compliant. The switchers' built-in sophisticated software and hardware features make them the most flexible and integrated professional solution on the market.

The matrices' non-blocking hybrid architecture permits any type of input signal connector (fiber optical, DVI, VGA, HDMI or CatX) to be switched to any type of output connector (fiber optical, DVI, VGA, HDMI or CatX). The matrix frame offers interoperability between various combinations of I/O boards, pixel-accurate reclocking on all outputs, and 60-meter cable compensation on all inputs as well as Advanced EDID management. Crosspoint switching is done instantly without any frame delay or frame latency.

N+1 redundant power supplies ensure continuous 24/7 operation. In case of power-supply failure, the supplies can be hot swapped.

The matrices offer front-panel button control, serial and Ethernet control work with the built in web browser software and Lightware's Matrix Controller Software and are compatible with Christie Vista Spyder and Barco Encore or any external controller such as the UDC Universal Device Controller. Advanced EDID Management and Lightware custom EDID creator software, with include features beyond anything provided by the competition, are standard.

