VideoIPath—a complete managed video services system—to be shown at Nevion’s IBC exhibit

Multiservice system includes new, universal IP transport platform for any video format over contribution networks

Sandefjord, Norway and Oxnard, California, August 24, 2011 - At IBC (stand 8.B70), Nevion—the leading provider of managed video services for broadcasters, service providers and government entities worldwide—will demonstrate its powerful VideoIPath system incorporating new Ventura hardware. VideoIPath is a fully integrated system, providing IP video transport for contribution networks with comprehensive, end-to-end control, monitoring and management. The system features comprehensive managed video services for complete provisioning, connection management, bandwidth optimization, analytics and network inventory. The system also includes a powerful new universal IP access platform with linear encapsulation to IP and low-latency, visually lossless JPEG 2000 compression.

VideoIPath enables broadcasters and service providers to obtain new flexibility and scalability from their IP-based media networks. The VideoIPath system, which includes the VS902 universal IP video transport platform, addresses current and future needs of metropolitan and long distance networking for contribution video transport. It greatly reduces the cost structure by bringing video services into the IP environment, where scalability is dramatically increasing and port costs are decreasing.

The VS902 collapses functionality into one platform, eliminating additional capital equipment by enabling IP conversion at the network edge for seamless IP transport to the primary distribution point. VideoIPath is administered from a Web-based console for comprehensive managed video services. It simplifies the complexity of video-over-IP services by adding a network abstraction layer, allowing users to provision and monitor services without having to consider detailed configuration settings in each network element. By auto-detecting available video resources, VideoIPath can present appropriate video end-points and service profiles to users, enabling them to schedule and initiate connections in an intuitive option-selection process. VideoIPath manages bandwidth by allocating the necessary resources without overbooking.

“The hardware and software elements of VideoIPath combine to create a dramatic advance in professional video networking,” said Eugene Keane, president, Nevion USA. “Its highly integrated hardware components support every professional video format, and the encapsulated IP video can be transported and switched to a Layer 2 switch or Layer 3 router without conversion back to baseband. The data-driven, distributed software component makes it very easy to use, flexible and reliable.”

Advancing VideoIPath

The VS902 universal IP video transport platform, like all Ventura products, integrates seamlessly with VideoIPath. With support for 3G/HD/SD-SDI as well as DVB-ASI, the VS902 provides linear encapsulation to IP over a dual network-facing GE/10GE interface or compresses and encapsulates to IP with Nevion’s market leading low-latency, visually lossless JPEG 2000 codec. The VS902 offers transport protected by Streaming Intelligent Packet Switching (SIPS). Nevion developed the SIPS protocol as a more advanced transport protection method that provides perfect protection switching in addition to packet loss protection. FEC protection is also available for uncompressed signals.

“VideoIPath is indicative of Nevion’s commitment to research and development that leads to networks of the future,” Keane continued. “VideoIPath brings together powerful IP transport capabilities and simplicity derived from sophisticated management software. This combination helps service providers and broadcasters realize the full flexibility and cost efficiency of IP, while at the same time meeting the stringent quality and resiliency demands of contribution video transport.”

About Nevion

Moving beyond video transport to fully managed and controlled video networking, Nevion manufactures award-winning systems for broadcasters, service providers and government agencies worldwide. Highly modular solutions encompass IP and optical transport, state-of-the-art compression and routing for any video format over any network infrastructure—within buildings or across continents. With the industry’s greenest and most scalable products, Nevion preserves quality while delivering video from content acquisition through distribution. By creating new service-offering opportunities or minimizing costs, Nevion enables its customers to move, manage and monetize video content. World headquarters in Sandefjord, Norway, with U.S. headquarters in Oxnard, California; Nevion also maintains offices in Oslo, Chicago, London, Dubai, Beijing and Singapore. www.nevion.com.

