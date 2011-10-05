On the Road and in the Studio, Singer/Songwriter Jon Regen and Neumann are a Perfectly Matched Pair

New York – October 4, 2011 – With a heavy international touring schedule and a new album gaining praise from fans and music critics all around the world, singer/songwriter Jon Regen is very discriminating on the tools of his trade – on the stage and in the studio. Whether performing in a classical European concert hall or recording vocals at a top international studio facility, Regen depends on Neumann microphones to make sure his performances as good as they can possibly be.

Regen began his career as a jazz pianist before recently extending his repertoire to include vocals. In 2004, he released Almost Home -- his first singer/songwriter album. But the more he sang live, the more he noticed a ‘lack of shine’ when using typical microphones. When he noticed top artists using Neumann condenser mics on stage, he immediately recognized an audible difference and soon acquired a Neumann KMS 105. His live vocals sounded better, and the Neumann KMS 105 remains the only vocal microphone he uses on stage.

Unmatched Clarity of Performance Live and in the Studio

According to Regen, the clarity and definition of the Neumann KMS 105 is the best he’s ever heard for live performance. “This has not only improved the sound, but has also made me sing better,” he says. “There’s an immediacy, a detail, a clarity and an energy in these microphones that I haven’t found anywhere else,” he adds. “I feel like they make you sing better than you even thought you could sing, and they have a way of adding a very special component to the music that you never knew existed.”

While recording his new album Revolution, Regen recorded nine of the ten vocal tracks using Neumann microphones. The album was partially recorded at London’s famed Air-Edel Studios and as well as other locations in California including Andy Summers’ and Matt Rollings’ own studios, using a combination of vintage Neumann U 47 and U 67 microphones. In addition to Neumann vocal mics, Regen has also used the Neumann SM 69 for his piano on his last two albums.

To learn more about Jon Regen, please visit http://www.jonregen.com.