WAVES INTRODUCES HORIZON

— New premium plug-in bundle aimed at music production professionals —

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL — Waves Audio, the world’s leader in digital signal processing solutions, introduces the Waves Horizon plug-in bundle, which gathers over 50 of Waves’ most popular and useful plug-ins. Waves Horizon serves as a significant step up for audio professionals specializing in music production, who require modeled vintage tools and high-end mastering processors as well as Waves essentials. Designed specifically with music production professionals in mind, Horizon includes all 30+ plug-ins from the Waves Platinum bundle, CLA Classic Compressors, JJP Analog Legends, Vocal Rider, L3-16 Multimaximizer, GTR3, UM225/226 and more. Horizon represents Waves’ ongoing commitment to providing users with the tools they need in versatile, comprehensive collections. It joins the ranks of Waves’ premium bundles, which include Gold, Platinum, Diamond and the all-inclusive Mercury.

Waves Horizon is now available with a U.S. MSRP of $5750.00 Native / $9500.00 TDM. For more details and descriptions of all 50+ Waves Horizon plug-ins, visit www.waves.com.