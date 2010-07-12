Bexel Brings It All Together For The 2010 BET Awards

BET Relied on Bexel-Provided Equipment and Services for the Big Night

Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, provided support, equipment and services for the 2010 BET Awards, the BET Network's biggest night of the year, which took place on Sunday, June 27.

Over the course of the evening, four separate shows originated from Los Angeles' historic Shrine Auditorium. Guaranteeing the shows aired without a glitch was Bexel's custom-built Hercules fly-pack solution, a transmission switching and quality control monitoring environment that integrated a profanity delay for use by the network's legal staff.

"I am not aware of another solution available in the rental market which provides the same level of capability and sophistication as Bexel's fly-pack system," said Mark Alexander, account executive and technical consultant, Bexel. "It can be implemented in a reasonable amount of time in a small footprint, and provides all the comforts of a permanent control room."

Interconnecting the four mobile units was a large, temporary fiber network installed and managed flawlessly by Bexel's Fiber Services Division. Jerry Kaman, a Technical Operations Manager on the show stated, "They go beyond installing the infrastructure, working directly with the engineering staff of the respective mobile units to facilitate proper interface with the fiber network."

Communications is a vital part of any broadcast, and Bexel's Audio Specialties Group made certain that everyone behind the scenes at this year's BET Awards could be heard. Interconnecting each of the night's four shows with the transmission environment was a custom Telex ADAM system maintained by ASG Engineer Andrew McHaddad.

Bexel further assisted content delivery by providing an equipment solution to BET.com. EVS XT [2] servers were implemented to allow ingest and file-based transfer of media to multiple Apple Final Cut Pro editing systems. This unique environment allowed rapid turnaround of edited content for posting on the website.

"Bexel has truly become a one-stop shop for large broadcasts, staffed by tremendously talented and capable individuals. The company has proven to be an invaluable partner in helping to get a show on the air, on-time and on budget," said Kaman.