BHV Broadcast Pre-IBC 2011

Owslebury, UK – BHV Broadcast’s IBC 2011 exhibition plans include demonstrations of Video Ghost, its award-winning phantom power modules developed as a low-cost, reliable alternative to traditional batteries. The manufacturer of compact, cost-effective equipment for live production and post-production will also exhibit its full range of rack-mount and portable hybrid digital/analogue switchers, and rate/standards and up/cross conversion products in Hall 10 Stand F35.

Video Ghost

BHV Broadcast’s Video Ghost brings phantom power to the video camera world! Video Ghost - winner of the prestigious Mario Award at NAB 2011 - provides a switchable 5V or 12V d.c. power source for camera accessories using the existing video cable. A 150m operating distance is achievable for SD, and 75m for HD. Amongst its many uses, the system can be used to power a composite to SDI converter at the camera, thus avoiding the significant signal degradation suffered by composite video over such distances.

“Video Ghost was developed to provide a set of affordable phantom power modules for use with digital video feeds,” says Julian Hiorns, BHV Broadcast’s managing director. “This long over-due product presents the industry with the video equivalent of phantom power for audio systems.”

ESTABLISHED PRODUCTS

NEW Features Syntax Up/Cross-Converter

Enhancements to this broadcast specification, attractively priced SDI up/cross/down-converter include analogue video inputs. Based on advanced Super-Resolution Bandlet Technology, Syntax brings the performance advantages of motion-compensated processing without the associated disadvantages of high cost and occasionally severe artefacts. Syntax incorporates comprehensive audio facilities with noise reduction and ARC facilities.

NEW Features Callisto Micro miniature SDI switcher

The three-input Callisto Micro SDI mixer is now shipping with an additional composite input and other enhancements, including remote control and broadside bus switching.

Tried and Trusted Proteus Multi-Format/Multi-Purpose Converter

The award-winning Proteus multi-format, multi-purpose, motion-adaptive standards converter will be shown in both rack-mount and portable versions. The fully-featured broadcast specification converter features 10-bit SDI, analogue video and audio I/O, an advanced standards conversion algorithm, comprehensive audio facilities and ARC. Based on an advanced Motion Adaptive Standards Converter, Proteus offers full format conversion, frame synchronizing, TBC, video and audio Proc Amps, as well as bi-directional standards (rate) conversion. Proteus addresses lip-sync errors with an optional audio delay (up to 10 seconds) featuring both tracking and block delay.

About the BHV Companies

BHV Broadcast is the sales and marketing arm of Brick House Video, designer and manufacturer of award-winning compact and cost-effective equipment for production and post-production including a full range of rack-mount and portable digital switchers to accommodate any application where space is at a premium. The Company also manufactures rate/standards and format conversion equipment. For further information: www.bhvbroadcast.com

