SOUND DEVICES INTRODUCES PIX TO THE EUROPEAN MARKET AT IBC 2011

New Line of Portable Audio/Video Recorders Debuts at this Year’s Show

AMSTERDAM, SEPTEMBER 9, 2011 — Sound Devices, experts in portable hard-disk recording for audio, is presenting its first line of portable audio/video recorders to the European market at IBC 2011 (Hall 8, Stand E72). Sound Devices brings its recording technology to video with the introduction of PIX audio/video recorders, consisting of two models — PIX 220 and PIX 240.

“Sound Devices previewed its new line of PIX recorders at this year’s NAB show and had such an overwhelming positive response, that we are now officially launching the product at IBC,” says Jon Tatooles, managing director of Sound Devices. “Continuing our heritage in field production, we’ve taken the next step and introduced high-performance video along with high performance audio with our new PIX recorders. While our existing products have become the audio recorder of choice for countless productions worldwide, camera and sound operators alike will soon be able to count on these new high-performance audio/video recorders in the field as well.”

The new PIX 220 and PIX 240 can be connected to cameras with HDMI and can record directly to QuickTime using Apple’s ProRes or Avid’s DNxHD codec. Since PIX recorders use ProRes and DNxHD, files recorded in the field can be used directly in post-production, making the workflow simple and fast. The PIX 240 adds even more flexibility, with its HD-SDI input and simultaneous SDI and HDMI outputs.

The audio circuitry on the PIX 220 and PIX 240 was based on Sound Devices’ award-winning 7-Series digital audio recorders. The low-noise (-128 dBu EIN), high headroom, high-bandwidth inputs are mic/line switchable and include limiters, high-pass filters and phantom power.

PIX 240 includes a built-in Ambient Clockit time code generator/reader with Genlock output for multi-camera and double-system sound applications. The source time code can be derived from the SDI stream, from an external source, or from the built-in generator in PIX 240. Additional features include digital audio inputs on AES3, and an external eSATAp connection for direct connection to large SATA storage volumes.

Both PIX 220 and PIX 240 include generous five-inch, 800x480 pixel LCD displays. This display is essential in the field and it gives immediate confirmation of recording, playback, audio metering and Setup Menu selections. A side panel rotary control and four front-panel buttons provide quick access to setup options while the large, illuminated, tactile record controls give instant confirmation of recording status.

PIX recorders are built with a metalized, molded carbon-fiber chassis and are powered by external 10-18 VDC or two removable Sony L-battery mount power supply.

Sound Devices, LLC designs and manufactures portable audio mixers, digital recorders and related audio equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news-gathering, and acoustical test and measurement applications. The twelve-year old company designs and manufactures from their Reedsburg, Wisconsin headquarters with additional offices in Madison, WI and Highland Park, IL. For more information, visit the Sound Devices website, www.sounddevices.com.