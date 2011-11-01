CLASS ON DEMAND ANNOUNCES AFTER EFFECTS APPRENTICE COURSE FROM GRAPHICS GURUS CHRIS AND TRISH MEYER AVAILABLE ONLINE

After Effects Experts Deliver Instruction for Superior Motion Graphics with Joint Class on Demand/Focal Press Offering

Hoffman Estates, IL – November 1, 2011 - Class on Demand™, a provider of professional educational products for creative markets, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the After Effects Apprentice course for Adobe’s digital motion graphics and compositing software from industry gurus Chris and Trish Meyer. The first 11 lessons of the course, led by After Effects experts Chris and Trish Meyer of Crish Design, cover beginning and intermediate topics. Five more advanced lessons are scheduled for release by January 2012. Class on Demand is offering the course as part of a newly minted partnership with Focal Press.

“Thanks to our new collaboration with Focal Press, we are able to impart the knowledge and mastery of Chris and Trish Meyer, two of the foremost experts in Adobe After Effects, to our users at all levels, at a very competitive price-point,” says Paul Holtz, Founder and CEO, Class on Demand. “The Meyer’s engaging and lively instruction encompasses virtually all aspects of After Effects, providing users with a thorough understanding of the software. This will arm them with the tools they need to create powerful and appealing digital motion graphics. We are also happy to announce that more After Effects Apprentice lessons are in the making, and will be available by January 2012, for those who want to take their understanding of the software to the next level.”

Class on Demand’s After Effects Apprentice course, which builds on Chris and Trish Meyer’s manual, After Effects Apprentice (available from Focal Press), starts off with the basics. For example, topics include pre-roll, basic animation, layer control and transparency creation in After Effects. Users can then move on to lessons about type and music, parenting, nesting and precomposing, expressions, time games, and, ultimately, 3D space, in the series. Individual lessons range in price from $4.95 to $12.95, with Class on Demand offering Lesson 1 for free with the purchase of any other lesson of the course.

“We’re very excited to be taking the lessons in our book, After Effects Apprentice, and recording them as a video training series,” says Chris Meyer. “Videos allow us to better explain what we’re thinking when we choose a particular tool, effect or parameter value — it’s like being able to look over our shoulder and listen in as we work. We're very happy Focal Press and Class On Demand were able to team up and make these available as a companion to our Focal Press book.”

“Chris and Trish Meyer are really the preeminent After Effects instructors, and both Focal Press and Class on Demand are thrilled to include their After Effects Apprentice videos as part of the Focal Press/Class on Demand partnership,” says Dennis McGonagle, Senior Acquisitions Editor, Focal Press-Elsevier. “These videos will have new After Effects users up and running in no time, and are a wonderful compliment to the second edition of Focal Press’s After Effects Apprentice, also by the Meyers.”

Pricing and Availability

To purchase Class on Demand’s After Effects Apprentice for Adobe After Effects, go to: http://classondemand.net/online/catalog.aspx?BrandID=169. The instruction videos are available immediately and range in price from $4.95 to $12.95; those purchasing any lesson besides Lesson 1 can receive the first lesson for free if they enter the code “AEA1Free” while signing up.

About Chris and Trish Meyer

Chris and Trish Meyer are the principals of Crish Design, an award-winning motion graphics design studio. They were two of the original testers for After Effects 1.0, and have used every version of the program ever since for a wide variety of real-world tasks, including video, film and special-venue design. They give talks around the world on After Effects and motion graphics, and are the authors of the books Creating Motion Graphics with After Effects and After Effects Apprentice (Focal Press).

About Class on Demand

Class on Demand is a leading producer of education and training programs. Its products and services address the needs of individuals, professionals and corporate training. Current programs cover a broad spectrum of content, including: video capture and editing, computer animation, federally mandated training, customized corporate training, IT and vocational education. Please visit: http://www.classondemand.com for additional information regarding products and services.

Class on Demand is a registered trademark of Class on Demand, Incorporated.