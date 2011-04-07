NAB 2011

EDITSHARE 'UPS THE ANTE'; INTRODUCES NEW HIGH-PERFORMANCE, MID-RANGE SHARED STORAGE SOLUTION AT NAB 2011

New EditShare ‘Energy’ Series makes its official debut

Las Vegas, NV —April 7, 2011—EditShare®, the technology leader in cross-platform collaborative editing and shared media storage systems, will unveil the new high-performance, cost-efficient ‘Energy’ shared storage product line at the NAB 2011 exhibition (Booth SL4728). Designed for small and mid-size production workgroups, the new ‘Energy’ Series provides outstanding speed and agility with over 700 MB per second read and write performance per server or expansion chassis. “EditShare first exhibited in Las Vegas eight years ago offering a single 2TB shared storage system, said Andy Liebman, founder and CEO of EditShare. “This year, we showcase a robust tiered storage environment featuring the brand new price-busting ‘Energy’ Series along with ‘Xstream’; our highest performing shared storage solution that can scale to petabytes. We have always been about giving customers tremendous value and our new mid-range Energy models out-perform comparable solutions like Avid ISIS 5000 – at a price point that is significantly more attractive.”

The new EditShare Energy Series offers the full range of EditShare innovation including Avid and Final Cut Pro project sharing. Project sharing lets editors draw on the same central pool of media and work in the same project simultaneously – freely and safely sharing raw material, bins and sequences. No per-seat license and media-optimized Gigabit and 10-Gigabit Ethernet connections support workgroups and high stream counts with simplicity and cost- effectiveness.

EditShare ‘Energy’ Feature Highlights include:

Outstanding Performance

Outperforming its competitors, the new mid-range ‘Energy’ Series has a benchmarked performance of 700MB/s per 16-drive for a 3U system.

Comprehensive Resolution Support

EditShare shared storage systems support a wide range of resolutions from DV25 up to full 2K DPX.

Industry Leading Real-time Project Sharing

EditShare ‘Energy’ is the only mid-range shared storage solution to offer advanced project sharing with sequence and bin locking for Avid, Apple FCP, and Lightworks editors.

Real-time Collaboration

‘Energy’ facilitates real-time media sharing for users of Avid Media Composer, Avid DS, Final Cut Pro, Lightworks, Adobe Premiere, Adobe After Effects, EDIUS, Smoke, Resolve, Digital Vision and more.

Economical Scalability

One SAS expansion chassis can be added to all 'Energy' systems, allowing up to 40 drives per system. In addition, through EditShare's Extreme Scalable Architecture (ESA) technology, multiple 'Energy' servers can be put together along with 'XStream' or 'Metro' servers to create an infinitely-expandable managed storage network.

Universal Media Files

When combined with any Flow product, EditShare storage gives Universal Media File support, allowing Avid and Final Cut Pro editors to share and edit the exact same media files and exchange sequences between the two applications – without any transcoding, relinking, duplicating media or re-rendering.Powerful ConnectivityMedia-optimized Gigabit and 10-Gigabit Ethernet connections support large stream counts and are cost effective. No Per Seat LicenseAdd users as needed and accelerate your return on investment.

