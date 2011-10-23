TC ELECTRONIC TO DISPLAY ITS ENTIRE PRO AUDIO AND BROADCAST PRODUCT RANGE AT AES 2011

NEW YORK—TC Electronic, a global leader in digital signal processing and loudness control technologies for the professional audio, broadcast and post-production markets, is pleased to exhibit its entire range of loudness meters, digital signal processors and Dynaudio monitors at AES 2011 (Booth 541). The company’s line of products are for use in all aspects of pro audio, including production, post-production, touring, broadcasting and install.

At the company’s booth, TC Electronic will have the following products on display for AES attendees to demo: System 6000 MKII, LM2, BMC-2, BM5A MKII, AIR Remote, AIR 6 Master, AIR 6 Slave, P2, DB2, D22, DB Max, TC TouchMonitor TM7 and TM9, Reverb 4000, EQ Station and the new LM5D/AM6 Radar Meter Bundle for Pro Tools HD.

The issue of loudness is currently front and center in the pro audio industry and TC Electronic's loudness metering and processing product range is unparalleled for monitoring this issue. In addition, the company’s broad range of products comprises production and ingest as well as transmission, logging and calibrated monitoring, which allows the individual products to be configured in various combinations to handle signal flows from production to post-transmission.

AES attendees from the broadcast, music, film or post production industry are all welcome to come by the TC Electronic booth (541) for a hands-on demonstration and for more information.