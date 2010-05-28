BOINX SOFTWARE TO SHOWCASE LATEST CREATIVE INGENUITIES FOR THE MAC PLATFORM AT FIRST ANNUAL BOSTON SUPERMEET

Apple design award-winner to demonstrate premier videographer and photographer animation tool, FotoMagico; SuperMeet leverages BoinxTV for live broadcasts of keynote presentations and conference sessions

Puchheim, Germany – May 27, 2010 – Boinx Software, a multi-award winning software developer for the Mac® platform, today announced plans to showcase its full-range of innovative effects and animation applications at the first annual Boston SuperMeet, to be held at the Back Bay Events Center on June 25th, 2010. The highly anticipated Boston SuperMeet promises to attract the largest gathering of Adobe®, Apple®, Autodesk®, and Avid® creative users, HD-DSLR filmmakers, photographers and digital content creators on the East Coast. Boinx Software will be showcasing its gold standard of animated stills, FotoMagico 3.2, for brilliant visual storytelling, as well as its complete line of Mac-based creative software applications. Continuing on the success of the San Francisco and Las Vegas events, the Boston SuperMeet will, once again, be broadcasted live over the Internet via BoinxTV, winner of the prestigious 2009 Apple Design Award.

“Leveraging BoinxTV to stream live SuperMeet coverage over the Internet to thousands of viewers who could not be there in person was an immense success for our San Francisco and Las Vegas SuperMeets, providing viewers with the next best thing to actually attending the events… and we expect no different for our Boston event,” comments Dan Berube, Boston Final Cut Pro User Group. “By utilizing BoinxTV and its innovative ‘Live to Internet’ design, our SuperMeets can be viewed by tens of thousands both nationally and internationally, expanding our reach with exciting live demonstrations, presentations and product announcements from a variety of influential industry players. We would like to thank Boinx Software for its invaluable support, and its help in bringing our SuperMeets to a global audience with BoinxTV.”

“We are absolutely thrilled to travel to Boston and take part in the first-ever Boston SuperMeet,” comments Oliver Breidenbach, CEO, Boinx Software. “The Final Cut Pro SuperMeets are known to attract some of the most creative minds and innovative ideas in the industry. They are a perfect venue for the Boinx team to showcase our software tools for professional photographers, videographers and Mac enthusiasts alike. Our creative tools, such as FotoMagico, provide photographers and videographers of every level with the ability to easily create stunning photo projects and presentations with a unique edge that stands out among the competition. We continue to refine our applications with every update, as our range of customers, from professionals to educators, expect and deserve the very latest in animation, movie production and photography to keep up with industry trends. Boinx is pleased to have the opportunity to showcase at the Boston SuperMeet, and look forward to continue expanding our user-base in Boston.”

Boston SuperMeet Special Deals for the Mac Lover

The Boston SuperMeet will take place on June 25th from 4:00 pm – 11:00 pm at the Back Bay Events Center in the John Hancock Hall, 180 Berkeley Street, Boston. Boinx will be on-site with its visionary product line, offering special pricing for attendees. Boinx FotoMagico will be offered at a special SuperMeet price of $129 USD (standard USP $149), and FotoMagico Pro Family, a license that allows concurrent use of up to 5 machines in the household, for $199 USD (standard USP $269).

Boinx Software Product Highlights

On display at the Boston SuperMeet will be the complete Boinx Software product line of creative Mac-based software applications for animation, movie production and photography.

FotoMagico

Winner of multiple Apple Design Awards, FotoMagico 3.2 boasts an impressive array of high-quality features for fine-tuning the visual aspects of any slideshow in Apple Final Cut Pro®, Motion® and Adobe After Effects®. FotoMagico provides users with a sleek user interface and dozens of advanced features and controls for pristine slideshow animation. Multiple audio tracks and automatic ducking for music, sound effects and narration allow for the effortless collaboration of sound and imagery, while an instant slideshow assistant saves time by automatically formatting your slides with just a few clicks. An improved Storyboard and support for Chapters enhances user workflow with in-place editing functionality. For more information on FotoMagico or to download the product visit: http://www.boinx.com/download/#fotomagico.

BoinxTV

BoinxTV is the winner of the Apple Design Award 2009. A revolutionary tool for broadcasting live events, BoinxTV allows users to easily take their interviews, sports events, concerts, lectures, seminars, and more live to Internet, Stage or Disk. A “studio in a box,” BoinxTV’s built-in production capabilities offer an impressive range of channel branding elements including templates for creating lower thirds, tickers, symbols, overlays and more. The core conversion engine manages live playout to a number of sources, maximizing efficiency while minimizing post-production cost and time. For more information on BoinxTV or to download the product visit: http://www.boinx.com/download/#boinxtv.

iStopMotion

Boinx iStopMotion, winner of the O’Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award, is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture. Designed for a wide range of users, iStopMotion offers a consumer level application widely used by educators and a professional version with the full range of compositing capabilities and support for SD/HD. For more information on iStopMotion or to download the product visit: http://www.boinx.com/download/#istopmotion.

PhotoPresenter

Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick template-based photo presentation tool for digital photographers with a variety of high-quality animated themes for the instantaneous presentation of images and movies. PhotoPresenter can be integrated with all iApps, including, iTunes, iDVD, iWeb, and iPhoto for the easy customization of professional-quality presentations. For more information or to download the product visit: http://www.boinx.com/download/#photopresenter.

FxTiles

Boinx Software teamed up with Noise Industries to create FxTiles, a brilliant collection of 3D filters and transitions based on FxFactory for Final Cut Pro, Motion, Final Cut Express, and Adobe After Effects. FxTiles offers some “extra spice” for video and post-production professionals to impress their audiences with spectacular transitions and filters perfect for videos with movement and actions, including dancing, sports, music videos and demo reels. For more information about FxTiles or to download the product visit: http://www.boinx.com/download/#fxtiles.

Mousepose

A must have for any large presentation, training or demo; Mousepose is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool. Mousepose dims the screen and puts a spotlight on the area around the mouse pointer, creating a “virtual laser pointer,” easily guiding the audience’s attention to an area of interest. It also helps to visualize mouse clicks by drawing a red circle around the mouse, or choosing music to be played each time the mouse is clicked. Mousepose’s smooth start and stop animation helps to hold an audience’s attention and gives presentations an added elegance and touch. For more information or to download the product visit: http://www.boinx.com/download/#mousepose.

For more information about the Boston SuperMeet, or to purchase tickets, please visit: www.supermeet.com.

About Boinx Software

Boinx Software Ltd. is located in Puchheim, near Munich, Germany. Boinx Software develops award-winning software for the creative Mac user in animation, movie production and photography. Boinx iStopMotion is the leading solution for stop motion animation and time lapse capture and won the O'Reilly Mac OS X Innovators Award in 2003. Boinx FotoMagico, winner of two Apple Design Awards—“Best Mac OS X Leopard Graphics and Media Application Runner‐up 2008” and “Best Mac OS X User Experience Runner‐up 2006,” is a presentation tool for professional photographers. BoinxTV, winner of the “Apple Design Award 2009”, is revolutionary live production software that turns any Mac into a TV studio. Boinx PhotoPresenter, winner of the Apple Design Award 2005 “Best Mac OS X Student Product,” is a quick slideshow tool with a variety of pre‐built templates. Boinx Mouseposé is the indispensable mouse pointer-highlighting tool for everyone doing presentations, training or demos.

For more information please visit: www.boinx.com.

Press Contacts

Zazil Media Group

Cara Zambri

(cell) +1 518.588.6503

(fax) +1 617.812.7683

(skype) cara.zambri

Zazil Media Group

Janice Dolan

(cell) +1 617.817.6595

(fax) +1 617.812.7683

(skype) janicedolan