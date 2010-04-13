Digital Alert Systems Appoints Bill Robertson as Business Development Manager

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. — April 12, 2010 — Digital Alert Systems (DAS), a division of Monroe Electronics and provider of enhanced emergency alert systems (EAS), has appointed broadcast industry veteran William (Bill) Robertson as the company's business development manager. In this role, Robertson will coordinate development of new enhanced emergency messaging platforms while overseeing sales and customer support activities for DAS clients nationwide.

"Bill is remarkably proficient in sales, management, and strategic planning, and he has a proven track record of success in the broadcast industry. He has a well-earned reputation for quickly grasping the nuances and strengths of a company's technologies and their place in the market," said James F. Heminway, vice president and general manager of Monroe Electronics. "With his comprehensive understanding of broadcasting and EAS, Bill is the perfect choice for extending Digital Alert Systems products, already widely used in the cable market, to serve the needs of broadcasters as well."

Prior to joining DAS, Robertson served as the senior director of strategic marketing for JDSU, a global provider of test and measurement systems. He was recruited for this role from da Vinci Systems, where Robertson served as general manager of the well-known and Emmy® award-winning provider of color enhancement systems for television and film. He has held executive positions in sales, marketing, and product development at a number of leading broadcast manufacturers, including Vela Research, Frontline Communications, Starnet Development Inc., and Dynatech Video Group. Well-accomplished in business and sales management, Robertson also has a keen understanding of broadcast technologies, and holds a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Utah.

At DAS, Robertson will support customer relations and sales activities for the company's flagship product, the DASDEC™-II, an IP-based, CAP-compatible Digital EAS encoder/decoder. DASDEC-II includes a standard browser-based interface for remote monitoring and control, up to four Ethernet ports for multiple access points within a station, integrated support for MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 output, and support for a broad range of interface protocols and third-party products, as well as complete FCC-compliance logging within the system's non-volatile memory.

"This is an exciting time to join Digital Alert Systems. I'm impressed with the products, the people, and their commitment to customers," said Robertson. "DAS is poised to make a big impact on the broadcasting industry with a truly powerful and flexible EAS solution built to save time, money, and space. I'm looking forward to supporting the company's continued expertise and growth in the broadcast and emergency management markets."

In joining DAS, Bill is teaming up with another Robertson, his father Bruce, who has served as the company's COO for the past 15 years.

To learn more about Digital Alert Systems' EAS products, call +1 (585) 765-1155 or visit www.digitalalertsystems.com.

Digital Alert Systems, LLC (DAS) was formed in October 2003 when the founders, involved in EAS/EBS since 1990, determined that IP-based technologies could lower the cost of EAS encoders/decoders, improve operations, and offer more avenues to increase the effectiveness of emergency communications in the future. The DASDEC™ emergency messaging platform was the result of this critical thinking and development.

In October 2009, six years from its inception and with more than 1,000 systems in broadcast, cable, IPTV, and emergency operation centers around the U.S., Digital Alert Systems merged with Monroe Electronics to further extend its product offerings and better serve their collective customers well into the future.

Based in Lyndonville, N.Y., Monroe Electronics provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for the Digital Alert Systems brand. The company extends its hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, innovation, and service to valued customers around the world. More information is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.