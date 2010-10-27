Anton/Bauer Features Dionic HCX High-Current Battery, Tandem 150 Modular Power System, ULHM-LED and EledZ Modules at CAPER 2010

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, OCTOBER 27, 2010 – Anton/Bauer®, a brand of The Vitec Group, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries will showcase the DIONIC® HCX 120 watt-hour capacity battery featuring a brand new motion detection sensor that protects against capacity loss, its cutting-edge Tandem® 150 Modular Power System and ULHM-LED and EledZ LED light solutions at CAPER 2010 from October 28 thru October 30.

Anton/Bauer will demonstrate the versatility of its powerful solutions for broadcast and film environments at the Sistemas de Video Comunication booth (Booth B-10), including:

• DIONIC® HCX HIGH-CURRENT BATTERY: With a 120 watt-hour battery capacity and a brand new motion detection sensor that protects against capacity loss, the DIONIC HCX is the company’s latest addition to its successful DIONIC series high-current battery line. The DIONIC HCX’s most exciting feature is its unique, built-in motion detection sensor. After a two-day period without a load, the DIONIC HCX automatically goes into “deep sleep,” significantly reducing self-discharge and allowing extended storage with nearly zero capacity loss. To “awaken” the battery for normal use, customers need only move the battery, thus activating the motion detection feature and as a result, “wake up” the battery. This new motion detection feature significantly increases the overall life of the battery by mitigating lithium-ion battery self-discharge when the battery is not in use.

• Tandem® 150 Modular Power System: The Tandem® 150 Modular Power System, the smallest and lightest charger and on-camera power supply available on the market, provides ultimate flexibility for shoots in isolated areas offering two unique methods of charging for any Logic Series® battery. Crews working out of their cars can simply use the CA-TMCL with their dependable vehicle AC power outlet. The CA-TMCL is the smallest portable car charger on the market and does not require an inverter. The battery simply snaps on the QR-TM bracket which plugs into the vehicle’s power outlet. In addition, for productions where sunlight is available, crews can charge batteries with the award-winning Anton/Bauer Solar Panel. When operated from the AC Mains at 100 to 240 volts AC or 50-60 Hz, the Tandem 150 (QR-TM and PSU-150) is a fully automatic system that can simultaneously charge a battery and power a camera. If a 75 watt draw is exceeded, the system will automatically stop charging and perform solely as a 150 watt power supply. The Tandem 150 is also the only on-camera A/C power supply over 100 watts without a fan. When the load is reduced below 75 watts, the QR-TM instantly resumes normal operation, as a simultaneous charger/power supply.

• EledZ Integral LED Light: The EledZ integral LED light, designed for use with the popular Anton/Bauer ElipZ® 10K battery, are the perfect LED light for today’s smaller handheld cameras. When used with the ElipZ battery system, the EledZ (5.74 H x 3.94 L x 2.27 W in/14.58 x 10.01 x 6.02 cm) produces heat- and flicker-free soft bright light of 5600K and weighs a mere .45 lbs (.20 kg). Consuming only 4.5 watts, the EledZ includes a dimmer which allows for light output adjustments from zero to 100 percent. The light output is 52fc (560 lux) at two feet.

• ULHM-LED Light Module: Developed by Anton/Bauer with sister Vitec group brand, Litepanels®, ULHM-LED light module complement Anton/Bauer’s existing Ultralight® Series and ElipZ® battery systems. The versatility of the Ultralight head module has been its most beneficial feature over the past 20 years, allowing a videographer to quickly change to an HMI (UltraDAYlight) or carry a spare head module. The ULHM-LED (4.50 H x 5.64 L x 1.62 W in (11.4 x 14.3 x 4.1 cm), weighs only .40 lbs (18 kg) and provides heat- and flicker-free soft bright light of 5600K. With a very low power consumption of nine watts, the added ability to dim the light from zero to 100 percent with minimal color/temperature change makes this the most efficient LED light available. The ULHM-LED head module puts out 100fc (1100 lux) at two feet while consuming a third of the power of a tungsten light.

