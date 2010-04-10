AGENDA SET FOR NINTH ANNUAL LAS VEGAS SUPERMEET

Apple, Adobe and Avid to share stage together for first time in SuperMeet history

Los Angeles, CA / Boston, MA – April 9, 2010 - The agenda has now been set for the Ninth Annual Las Vegas SuperMeet to take place on Tuesday, April 13, 2010 in the Amazon Ballroom at the Rio Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, NV. Doors open at 4:00PM and presentations begin at 7PM and continue until 11:00PM. This SuperMeet is the first to have Adobe, Apple and Avid on one stage together and promises to be the single largest gathering of editors, gurus and digital filmmakers during the 2010 NAB Show.

Tickets are on sale online for $15.00 each, (plus $1.36 ticket fee) and $10.00 for students with Valid ID or $20.00 at the door.

Scheduled to appear on stage (subject to change) will be:

- Canon, Shooting for Saturday Night Live; Canon XF305 and XF300 professional HD camcorders

Alex Buono, 10-year veteran Director of Photography for NBC's Saturday Night Live Film Unit, kicks off the SuperMeet with a real-world perspective and a bit of humor on shooting for broadcast for the weekly live comedy series with Canon EOS DSLR cameras. Alex will be joined by Paul McAniff of Canon, who will introduce Canon’s new XF305 and XF300 professional HD camcorders, featuring 50 Mbps MPEG-2 4:2:2 recording to affordable CF Cards.

- Adobe, Creative Suite 5 Production Premium for FCP Editors

Jason Levine, Adobe Worldwide Product Evangelist will highlight several new features that will be useful for the Final Cut Pro editor (including Round tripping to/from FCP and native DSLR HD video support) in the just announced Production Premium CS5.

- Avid: XDcam and Canon 7D with Avid Media Composer & AMA

Editor Misha Tenenbaum will discuss production from an editor’s point of view and explore his use of the AMA plugin architecture with Sony XDCam HD and Canon EOS 7D cameras for his new show, "Handicapped John." Misha will explore watching and even editing dailies instantly, while still on location and demonstrate how to save money and avoid potential hassles by offline editing in camera-native HD codecs. Avid Media Composer and AMA brought his post to production.

- Apple, New Developments in ProRes and Stereo 3D

Steve Bayes, Sr. Product Manager for FCP at Apple, returns to the SuperMeet stage to highlight exciting new developments in Apple Partner Support for ProRes and Stereo 3D.

- ARRI: Introducing the ARRI ALEXA Digital Camera

Adrian Widera of ARRI and a special guest will showcase the new ARRI ALEXA Digital Cinema Camera, the only camera of its kind to shoot directly to Apple’s ProRes 422HQ and ProRes 4444 onto SxS Pro cards.

- Blackmagic Design: Interview With Peter Barber

Peter Barber, Director, Blackmagic Design, will show off brand new solutions that Blackmagic Design is expected to announce at NAB.

- Affordable 3D on the Mac for All

2010 is the year of 3D, so Stereo Cinematographer Tim Dashwood of Dashwood Cinema Solutions will show how content creators can affordably capture and edit footage and timelapse in 3D using Canon EOS 7D DSLRs and other cameras. Featured will be 3D footage and a live demo projected on stage.

- iPad for Digital Filmmakers

Director Taz Goldstein of HandHeldHollywood.com will discuss how the iPad will impact filmmaking and show off 5 of the newest, most innovative must-have iApps designed for digital content creators, along with a variety of hardware that's been developed to support this growing market.

Rounding out the evening will be the always wild and crazy "World Famous Raffle" with currently $82,000.00 worth of prizes to be handed out to dozens of lucky winners, including a Canon EOS 7D DSLR Camera and related HD-DSLR gear, Apple iPad, NLE software and hardware, plug-ins and much more.

Doors will open at 4:00PM with the SuperMeet Digital Showcase featuring 35 software and hardware developers including Adobe, Blackmagic Design, Canon, ARRI, Avid, Automatic Duck, Data Robotics, Future Media Concepts, Matrox, Noise Industries, NVIDIA, Panasonic, Vimeo and many others.

As part of the Digital Showcase, the producers have announced the "Open Screen Theatre," sponsored by ARRI. Filmmakers and digital content creators will have a 10 minute chance to "Get Seen" in an informal, collaborative setting. The producers want those who are shooting with DSLRS, camcorders, iPhones and anything that makes video to screen their content and interact. Just show up and sign up, get up and show off. Sign-ups begin at 3:45PM when the doors open and are open only to ticket holders. Only DVDs and QT movies will be accepted.

For those that cannot attend, the Las Vegas SuperMeet will be live video streamed courtesy of Boinx Software and ZapLive.tv. Registration will be required to view the free live stream at:

http://supermeet.com/live

In addition, Issue #4 of the popular SuperMag will be announced and available for download at the start of NAB. The SuperMag will be filled with timely workflow articles with linked videos from some of the best Digital Video minds in the world. Issue #4 of the SuperMag will be optimized for the iPad and released online as a downloadable PDF, at the start of NAB, at:

http://supermeet.com/supermag

To purchase tickets and for complete details on the SuperMeet including driving shuttle transportation, a current list of raffle prizes and details on ARRI Open Screen Theatre, visit the SuperMeet web site at:

http://supermeet.com

About the SuperMeets

SuperMeets are gatherings of Final Cut Studio, Adobe and Avid editors, gurus and digital filmmakers from throughout the world who use or want to learn to use Macintosh-based workflows and solutions such as Apple's Final Cut Studio suite of applications. SuperMeets are held annually in San Francisco, Austin, Las Vegas, Amsterdam and London, with a new major city to be announced in 2010. The SuperMeet agenda usually includes demos of new products, digital video tips and tricks, and filmmaker show and tells, including a SuperMeet Digital Showcase with vendors and small developers providing workflow solutions for digital filmmakers and content creators.

