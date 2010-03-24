TOOLFARM APPOINTED WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR FOR VIDEO COPILOT

Provider of unique plug-ins and artistic tools looks to Toolfarm.com to expand sales presence; enhancing the one-stop shop experience for visual effects artists

San Francisco, CA – March 23, 2010 – Toolfarm.com Inc., the leading source of content, community and commerce for professional visual effects and motion graphics plug-ins, announced today its distribution partnership with Video Copilot, expanding its range of online software and service offerings for the creative community. Video Copilot is recognized among visual effects artists for its progressive web presence, offering high-quality tools for motion graphics and visual effects. In addition to delivering powerful and distinctive tools that amplify artistic creation and capabilities, the unique website also offers free tutorials in various facets of post-production.

Toolfarm.com, which serves the global creative community, will carry Video Copilot’s entire list of plug-ins and animation footage products, including Twitch, for creating virtual chaos and stylistic video effects in After Effects®; Optical Flares, a 3D lens flare creation studio for After Effects; and the Action Essentials series, their live action pre-keyed HD footage.

“We are thrilled to announce our recent distribution partnership with Video Copilot,” says Jason Sharp, president, Toolfarm.com Inc. “Teaming up with this forward-thinking provider of visual effects and motion graphics plug-ins is an ideal collaboration for both our companies. Through Toolfarm.com, Video Copilot will be able to market their superior next generation visual effects tools and avant-garde plug-in titles to a much wider audience, increasing their sales pipeline and enhancing overall customer satisfaction with optimized service. We look forward to many future endeavors with Video Copilot and to marketing their long list of extraordinary plug-ins.”

“Partnering with Toolfarm is an exciting venture for our company,” says Andrew Kramer, founder, Video Copilot. “As the leading distributor and service provider of After Effects plug-ins and visual effects tools, Toolfarm’s customer-base and influence in the market is immense. The strategic distribution partnership will allow us to reach a more diverse audience and get our unique products into a wide-range of post-production professionals and aficionados alike.”

For full product details and availability, please visit www.toolfarm.com.

About Video Copilot

Video Copilot is a progressive web presence offering high quality tools for motion graphics and visual effects artists. Their goal is to deliver powerful and distinctive tools to enable artists to realize new skills and amplify their craft, while offering high quality free tutorials on the net.

About Toolfarm.com Inc.

Founded in 1999, Toolfarm.com is the world's leading source of commerce for motion graphics plug-ins that also provides content, community and commerce for professional visual effects. In the past ten years, Toolfarm.com has served hundreds of thousands of professionals from all around the world who make a living working with digital video. Toolfarm.com continues to provide objective, timely information for users of Adobe®, Apple®, Avid®, Autodesk® and Sony® applications including the related third-party plug-ins. In addition to competitive pricing, Toolfarm.com's free resources include the “Plug-in Finder,” tutorials, blogs, newsletters, podcasts, industry news articles and press releases, user forms, compatibility charts and the recent launch of "MyToolfarm," a professional video networking resource.

