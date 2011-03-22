Vista Spyder X20 Provides Image Processing for Davita National Meeting And Siemens CSG National Leadership & Sales Conference

Freelance Technical Services selected the Vista Spyder X20-1608 to manage video processing for Capa Productions, producing the DaVita Inc. national meeting in National Harbor, Md., and Elite Business Productions, producing the Siemens Healthcare Leadership & Sales Conference in Orlando, Fla. The Spyder X20 is a versatile hardware-based video processor combined with the flexibility of a universal routing switcher. Designed to provide maximum versatility, the Spyder X20 lets creative producers blend, window, mix and scale any content format for the most powerful and imaginative multi-window presentations.

"We chose the Spyder X20 for its versatility, powerful feature set and small footprint," said Timothy J. Durr of Freelance Technical Services. "We used the Spyder X20 at both shows and were impressed with its ease of operation, flexibility in live editing situations, instant adjustments and ability to handle every signal type."

DaVita, a leading provider of kidney care in the United States, used the Spyder X20 to run a six camera, multi-screen performance featuring two 32 feet wide by 18 feet high screens on either side of the stage bracketing an onstage backdrop. Two 16 feet wide by 9 feet high screens with 16 x 9 aspect ratios glided above the audience, providing those farther back in the room with prime, unobstructed viewing.

"The Spyder X20 was the only piece of equipment capable of handling all the destinations - four screens, four 42-inch plasma displays on the edge of the stage for front audience views, as well as the onstage confidence monitors for the presenters," Durr explained. "The Spyder X20 also allowed us to run PIPs (Picture-in-Picture) of the presenter and his content on the outboard screens, PIPs of the content itself, the speaker's notes and a clock on the confidence displays. Before using the Spyder X20, we had to specify additional equipment to manage the confidence displays."

The Spyder was the solution chosen by Elite Business Productions for healthcare company Siemens and their National Leadership & Sales conference. Using three cameras, the conference featured a 60 feet wide by 20 feet high rear projected wide screen onstage bracketed by four scenic columns. Similar to the DaVita Inc. gathering, two 16 feet wide by 9 feet high (16 x 9 aspect ratio) delay screens glided above the audience while six 50-inch LCD confidence displays were available for speakers.

"The Spyder X20 displayed two PIPs on the wide screen and blended images from two stacks of three projectors," Durr added. "It also provided image processing for the two delay screens, which were fed by stacked 10,000 lumen HD projectors. Due to the small footprint of the Spyder X20, everything fit on an 8-foot table adjacent to the stage. The Spyder X20 doesn't require much space but it offers full performance. And, it doesn't have a complicated set up; we were done in less than a day.

"The Spyder X20 is my tool of choice for image processing at corporate shows like these," Durr concluded. "It was a big asset to each production."

Vista Systems was acquired by Christie, a global leader in visual solutions for business, entertainment and industry, to create a comprehensive source for image processing and projection solutions. The acquisition combines the power and flexibility of Vista's video switchers and real-time windowing and composition products with the power, performance and reliability of award-winning Christie projection systems. Vista Systems' switchers have become the industry standard for live multiple-destination video and data mixed signal switching. For more information on Vista Systems, visit their website at www.vistasystems.net.