VITEC GROUP ACQUIRES CAMERA CORPS AND EXPANDS REMOTE, SPECIALTY CAMERA SOLUTIONS FOR VITEC SERVICES DIVISION

BURBANK, CA, APRIL 11, 2012—Vitec Group Services Division, the leader in providing the highest quality broadcast equipment and engineering support for the most demanding broadcast and media productions, is pleased to announce the addition of U.K.-based Camera Corps Ltd. to its roster of broadcast solutions providers as part of the Vitec Group’s recent acquisition of the company. Specializing in supplying remote cameras and tracking systems, camera-support systems and full-service facilities to broadcasters of international and regional events, Camera Corps is well-known for its delivery of high-quality broadcast solutions through its continued development of new camera systems, such as the Q-Ball HD/SD minicam system, and the design and manufacture of specially made camera systems.

“Bexel has been a key U.S. distributor and rental agent for the Q-Ball camera system for a few years now, making this acquisition a natural fit,” says Jerry Gepner, chief executive of the Vitec Group Services Division. “The Services Division is known for providing world-class solutions to our customers and we look forward to integrating Camera Corps’ innovative products into our upcoming projects. This furthers our efforts as a complete, one-stop broadcast service provider.”

Camera Corps has an unsurpassed reputation for its ability to capture exciting and unusual television content in exceptionally challenging environments. Camera Corps’ Q-Ball is the camera of choice for many reality shows, sports broadcasting and televised stage events, as it is an ultra-compact, remotely controlled camera with an integral 10x zoom optical lens and smooth-accelerating pan/tilt motors. Housed in a robust and fully weatherproof 115-mm diameter aluminum sphere, it is fully compatible with all existing Camera Corps robotic control systems and CCU panels.

Camera Corp’s extensive range of specialty equipment includes high-level cranes, HD and SD motorized tracking cameras, underwater cameras, bull’s-eye-mounted archery target cameras and fireproofed high-temperature cameras. The acquisition complements Vitec Videocom division’s existing range of products, which include lighting, power, tripods, robotic cameras and prompting solutions for the broadcast, media and entertainment markets.

“We are proud to join the Vitec Group at such a monumental time in the industry,” says Laurie Frost, founder and managing director of Camera Corps. “We share the common goal of creating solutions for our customers that deliver truly compelling images and adhere to the highest technical and service standards.”

For more information, stop by the Bexel Professional Sales (Booth C9046) or Vinten Radamec (Booth C6425) booths at the 2012 NAB Show.

A Snapshot of The Vitec Group

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2011 revenue of £351 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services. Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews. More information can be found at http://www.vitecgroup.com.

About Camera Corps

Based on the site of the former Brooklands motor-racing track, Camera Corps (www.cameracorps.co.uk) specialises in providing high-volume support services for reality television programmes as well as very large-scale sports events. The company has achieved a pre-eminent reputation for its ability to acquire exciting and unusual television content from exceptionally challenging environments. The Camera Corps team expands during large-scale events from 16 staff based near London’s Heathrow airport to as many as 200 specialists, including professional climbers who are very experienced at rigging camera systems at height in almost any location.