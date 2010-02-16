Future Media Concepts To Exhibit At Nab 2010

World-renown training company to highlight award-winning, expansive training curriculum; planning exclusive course giveaway for NAB attendees

New York City, NY – February 16, 2010 – Future Media Concepts (FMC), the premier authorized digital media training organization for postproduction, broadcast, and content creators, will be exhibiting at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) convention held annually in Las Vegas, NV from April 12th – 15th, 2010 at booth SL7706. FMC is known for their comprehensive course offerings delivered by only the nations most sought after industry professionals.

FMC management and instructors will be on-site to highlight recent course offerings from their award-winning training curriculum, as well as their recently released FMC|Online live training platform. "It is crucial for professionals to be aware of the newest techniques and trends permeating the postproduction, broadcast and creative markets," says Ben Kozuch, President and Co-Founder, FMC. "We are looking forward to exhibiting at NAB to not only relay the benefits of our award winning training curriculum, but leverage the feedback we receive from the creative community to enhance our current coursework and actualize future releases."

NAB attendees can stop by the FMC booth (SL7706) anytime during the convention to be entered for a chance to win a free FMC training course at any FMC branch location or through FMC|Online. Please visit http://www.FMCtraining.com for full-course offerings and descriptions.

In addition, attendees can learn more about FMC by registering for the Post|Production World Conference at NAB. The Conference provides an invaluable learning experience for TV, video, film, and new media professionals looking to expand the breadth and depth of their technical knowledge. For more information, including the Post|Production World Conference schedule and registration forms, please visit: http://www.nabshow.com/2010/registration/packages_and_discounts.asp.

About Future Media Concepts

In 1994, Jeff Rothberg and Ben Kozuch launched Future Media Concepts as the world's first Avid Authorized Training Center. Over the years, FMC expanded its curriculum to become the nation's premier digital media training organization representing the leading software manufacturers, including Adobe, Apple, Autodesk, Avid, Boris FX, Digidesign, NewTek and Softimage.

FMC has established state-of-the-art training centers in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Orlando, Chicago, and Dubai, with onsite training worldwide. For more information regarding classes and upcoming events please visit http://www.FMCtraining.com.

