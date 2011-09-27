Wohler Signs Partnering Agreement With SoundField

Company Will Distribute Full SoundField Product Line Across Americas

SAN FRANCISCO -- Sept. 27, 2011 -- Wohler Technologies today announced that it will serve as a reseller and distributor for SoundField, the U.K.-based company renowned for developing and manufacturing microphones and upmix solutions for recording and processing in stereophonic and multichannel surround formats. Wohler will offer SoundField's full product line -- including the acclaimed DSF-2 broadcast microphone system and the UPM-1 stereo-to-5.1 converter -- in all North, Central, and South American countries with the exception of Colombia.

"SoundField is well-established in the U.K. and across European markets, and the company's UPM-1 upmix product and plug-ins, as well as its surround mics, are widely recognized as current state-of-the-art and best-practice products for major broadcasters in the region," said Carl Dempsey, chief executive officer at Wohler. "We're excited to have this opportunity to leverage our well-established distribution channels in making these exceptional products more readily available to our customers throughout the Americas."

"Wohler's strength and dominant market position within North America, as well as Central and South America, will be key to expanding our distribution and market presence in some of the largest broadcast markets in the world," said Ken Giles, owner and managing director of SoundField. "This partnership has enormous potential for both companies' customers, and we're confident that it will enable more broadcasters worldwide to achieve the unique quality delivered by SoundField products and technologies."

The DSF-2 broadcast microphone system simultaneously provides both the surround and stereo soundscape at large-scale outside broadcast events such as football stadiums and concert halls. The multichannel audio generated from a "single point" source is completely phase-coherent, so the broadcaster can collapse the surround to stereo or mono for TV and radio feeds without loss of information, frequency imbalance, or any of the other phase problems associated with spaced microphones or multiple-capsule "dummy head" arrangements.

SoundField's UPM-1 19-inch rack hardware processor with an all-digital signal path offers a simple upmix solution for creating natural-sounding 5.1 surround from a stereo signal. The UPM-1 uses a unique algorithm to perform detailed real-time analysis of the stereo source material, identifying, and separating the ambience from the direct sound.

Wohler will debut the SoundField product line to U.S. audio engineers and professionals at the upcoming AES Convention in New York City, Oct. 21-23, in its stand, Booth #569.

Further information about SoundField and its product line is available at www.soundfield.com. Information about Wohler and its products is available at www.wohler.com.

