Pilat Media to feature IBMS enhancements

Pilat Media will highlight its Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS), which offers a flexible and scalable information backbone that can adapt to changing broadcast business requirements, at the 2012 NAB Show.

IBMS is being further enhanced with new features and functions, including:

• Automated metadata management and media preparation for IBMS that accelerates the process of acquiring and preparing content and building subsequent offers.

• User-defined multi-dimensional rights management, providing an unlimited number of rights dimensions, ensuring that assets are fully used and contractual obligations are always met.

• Catch-Up automation providing setup and automation of catch-up services to be delivered to multiple devices.

