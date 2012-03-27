Pilat Media to feature IBMS enhancements
Pilat Media will highlight its Integrated Broadcast Management System (IBMS), which offers a flexible and scalable information backbone that can adapt to changing broadcast business requirements, at the 2012 NAB Show.
IBMS is being further enhanced with new features and functions, including:
• Automated metadata management and media preparation for IBMS that accelerates the process of acquiring and preparing content and building subsequent offers.
• User-defined multi-dimensional rights management, providing an unlimited number of rights dimensions, ensuring that assets are fully used and contractual obligations are always met.
• Catch-Up automation providing setup and automation of catch-up services to be delivered to multiple devices.
