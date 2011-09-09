TC Electronic Appoints HHB 'Premium Certified HD Dealer' in the UK

At IBC 2011, TC Electronic and HHB are Ready to Take Their Business Partnership to the Next Level

AMSTERDAM, 9 SEPTEMBER, 2011-TC Electronic, a global leader in digital signal processing and loudness control technologies for the professional audio, broadcast and post-production markets, is pleased to announce at IBC 2011, its appointment of HHB to Premium Certified HD Dealer in the UK. Visitors to IBC will be able to meet with executives from both companies and experience the latest technology from TC Electronic at the HHB/TC Electronic booth (Hall 8, Stand D56).

HHB's high level of technical and operational knowledge with TC Electronic and Dynaudio Acoustics products has qualified them to become a Premium Certified HD Dealer. They will be considered the prime TC Electronic dealer of pro audio and broadcast products in the UK, providing unmatched product demonstration, guidance, backup and support.

Building on a business relationship spanning 25 years, this new and extended partnership was a natural step forward that will benefit both companies, as well as existing and future customers.

"I am very pleased that HHB has agreed to become a Premium Certified HD Dealer for TC Electronic and Dynaudio Acoustics in the UK market and look forward to continuing our already very good relationship with HHB in the long term," says Ole Jensen, VP of International Sales HD, TC Electronic.

HHB's Director of Sales, Martin O'Donnell, comments: "We are proud to have been chosen as a TC Electronic Premium Dealer for the UK market. TC Electronic's continued innovation and talent in the development of new audio technology allows us to recommend TC Electronic products to our customers knowing they will always be very happy with their choice and receive a great return on their investment."

In recent years, TC Electronic has become a loudness authority and an important contributor in the definition of new, groundbreaking loudness standards for broadcast such as ITU's BS.1770-2 and EBU's R128. Its range of loudness products is constantly being updated to meet present and future standards.