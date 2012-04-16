At NAB Aspera Advances Global Media Ecosystem with New High-speed Transfer Platform, Bridging On-premise and Cloud Deployments for Large Digital Media

Aspera Introduces Aspera Shares and next generation faspex with mobile, email, and desktop clients for secure, universal media access and ultra-fast delivery

LAS VEGAS—2012 NAB SHOW, Booth SL10315—April 16, 2011—At the NAB Show, Aspera Inc. will introduce its Direct-to-S3 software for seamless, high-speed and secure transfer of file-based content at any global distance through the innovative combination of Aspera’s patented fasp™ transport technology and cloud-based “object” storage systems such as Amazon Web Services S3. Aspera’s entire industry-standard product line is now enabled with this new capability for high-speed data access in public and private cloud environments and, with Amazon Web Services, will be showing the efficient, large scale workflows that are now possible and available on cloud.asperasoft.com.

Aspera’s new Shares web application enables ingest or sharing of content via a single web interface, consolidating browsing across multiple locations spanning enterprise datacenters, public or private clouds. The powerful and flexible security model is administered through a single management point combining authorization, user management, and access control.

Aspera’s flagship person-to-person and file exchange and collaboration software leverages the new fasp 2.8 platform, allowing secure high-speed publishing of media content with at-rest encryption from any file source, local or remote, enterprise or cloud to remote recipients. With the new Aspera add-in for Microsoft Outlook, and Aspera mobile app for iPhone and iPad, in addition to the existing Cargo automatic downloader and Connect Web plug-in, users can now enjoy secure, universal access, at high-speed, regardless of distance.

Aspera’s Enterprise and Connect server transfer platforms, as well as Aspera faspex and Shares are now available as usage based subscriptions, with Aspera On Demand and AWS,

“The new software platform and latest app releases from Aspera allow for storing digital media literally anywhere. The speed of access, ease of use, and security of the platform, have eliminated the traditional tradeoffs of media storage location and access.” said Michelle Munson, Aspera president and co-founder. ”Media companies can now choose the most efficient workflow regardless of where the media is located.”

For full details, including comprehensive feature descriptions for all Aspera products being unveiled and demonstrated at NAB, please visit asperasoft.com/nab2012.

New products and major software upgrades

Aspera Shares 1.0

Aspera Shares is designed for companies that need to ingest or share content in the form of large files and directories in multiple locations, or multiple servers in the same location, within their organization or with external customers and partners. A single web interface consolidates browsing across all shared content and a powerful and flexible security model provides a single management point combining authorization, user management and access control.

Aspera faspex™ 3.0

The latest version of our flagship global person-to-person file exchange and collaboration software supports high-speed, secure global publishing and distribution of content on remote file sources (both Enterprise and Cloud storage systems), adds new Apple iOS and Microsoft Outlook-integrated clients, as well as new capabilities to further extend support for ad hoc transfer capabilities and easy onboarding of third-parties.

Aspera On-Demand

Aspera is now first in the world to offer seamless, line-speed ingest and distribution of very large media files to and from cloud-based object storage such as the AWS S3 service, independent of distance, and completely secure. With digital supply chains now spanning the globe and the complexity associated with transferring ever-larger file sizes over longer distances increasing exponentially, digital media companies can now realize the full benefits of the cloud with Aspera On-Demand solutions for the high-speed transfer, processing, and storage, of their digital content.

Aspera Mobile App Suite

Aspera mobile software and solutions deliver high efficiency, predicable transfers over 4G, 3G, and 802.11 for time critical content. The faspex app for the Apple iPhone and iPad extends faspex's email-style person-to-person file exchange and collaboration features to iOS devices, adapted to the style of the familiar iOS email app. The Aspera app for Android enables content browsing, download, and upload and is completely integrated with the Android platform, including the device's built-in camera, the photo gallery, and the Android file system.

Aspera Orchestrator 2.0

The powerful Aspera web-based automation platform and SDK has been equipped with a new UI design canvas, and an ever growing list of third-pary party plug-ins with support for online video platform YouTube, transcoding software FlipFactory, digital media software from Digital Rapids, and encryption software from PGP to name a few.

Core transport & platform enhancements

fasp™ 2.8

The latest version of Aspera’s core high-speed transfer software suite adds major new functionality in support of large-scale Enterprise, Cloud, and ultra high-speed 10 Gbps networks. Among other notable new features and enhancements, fasp 2.8 adds full file browsing and direct transfer support for cloud object storage, seamless integration with the AWS Simple Storage Service (S3), and a new application gateway proxy for highly restrictive networks.

Aspera Sync 1.2

Now supported on Windows in addition to Linux, Aspera’s latest synchronization and replication software delivers even higher performance with enhancements to the quick file scanning on source and target servers, rich include and exclude filters, and full support for soft and hard links.

Aspera faspex app for iOS

Now available in version 1.0 with sender and receiver software for high-performance distribution networks using IP multicast, fasp-MC is a new patent-pending point-to-multipoint transport solutions for IP multicast networks designed for large scale deployments such as digital cinema, VOD or digital signage.

Aspera Developer Network & SDKsAspera Connect 2.8 SDK

The redesigned SDK with its rich set of JavaScript APIs now allows developers to easily integrate Aspera high-speed file transfers directly into their web applications for an "in-browser” user experience. Connect 2.8 gives developers full control over how Aspera file transfer capabilities are exposed to their end-users, and includes full support for Mac OS X environments, Aspera Proxy support, and the ability to adjust rate-control parameters during active transfers.

