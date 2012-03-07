Bittree to feature latest patchbay solutions
At the 2012 NAB Show, Bittree will showcase an advanced range of patchbays and patching solutions.
The latest entry into Bittree's video patching product series, the Micro-Video Patchbay, provides high input/output density with a 2 x 48 format in either a 1RU or 1.5RU size. It is well-suited for mobile production and outside broadcast (OB) vans.
With a new rear lacing bar and industry-standard DIN 1.0/2.3 rear terminations, the Micro-Video Patchbay makes it easy for users to install, organize and remove wiring.
Bittree also will feature its 969-A Series programmable audio patchbay. Offering a high-density 2 x 48 jack configuration and available in 1.5RU or 2RU, the Bittree 969-A Series patchbays are fully programmable to allow users to change the normals and grounding of individual circuits quickly and easily.
See Bittree at 2012 NAB Show booth SU6519.
