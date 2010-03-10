AldeaVision Solutions Inc. expands International Video Network for the 2010 FIFA World Cup with Net Insight’s Nimbra Platform

Net Insight, a leading developer of efficient and scalable transport solutions for media, IP and broadcast networks, today announced that AldeaVision Solutions Inc, a leading provider of International video broadcast transmission services and solutions in North America, Latin America as well as having facilities throughout Europe, will expand their existing Nimbra network for the 2010 FIFA World Cup as well as implementing the second phase of their network expansion.

Net Insight’s Nimbra platform will be used to transport live video coverage and data services from the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa to Aldea’s customers covering this global event. Integrating the Nimbra platform in the overall design, allows Aldea to provide high quality services for all their live video and data services with minimum delay and jitter, crucial factors for the transmission of live sports events such as the football World Cup.

In addition to providing connectivity for the World Cup in South Africa, Aldea is also significantly expanding their existing Nimbra network using a combination of Nimbra 360 and Nimbra 680 products.

"We are impressed by the Nimbra capabilites,” says Lionel Bentolila, CEO of Aldea “The Nimbra platform provides a powerful multiservice solution, based on future proof next-generation technology, enabling us to efficiently serve our customers.”

“We are very pleased to be part of Aldea’s network expansion and for transporting their live sports footage,” says Fredrik Trägårdh, CEO of Net Insight. “Our Nimbra platform will again play an important role in ensuring highest quality footage and content integrity from a major live event.”

Net Insight’s Nimbra platform offers advanced multimedia services in media networks with integrated video and audio interfaces such as ASI, SDI, HD-SDI, 3G-SDI, AES/EBU with native support for IP/Ethernet and SDH/Sonet. With the highest network utilization, multicasting of all types of services, guaranteed quality of service and the possibility of extending the network entirely in pace with customer growth, the Nimbra platform offers the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective network solution available today.

About Net Insight

Net Insight delivers the world´s most efficient and scalable optical transport solution for Broadcast and Media, Digital Terrestrial TV, Mobile TV and IPTV/CATV networks.

Net Insight products truly deliver 100 percent Quality of Service with three times improvement in utilization of bandwidth for a converged transport infrastructure. Net Insights Nimbra™ platform is the industry solution for video, voice and data, reducing operational costs by 50 percent and enhancing competitiveness in delivery of existing and new media services.

World class customers run mission critical video services over Net Insight products for more than 100 million people in more than 35 countries. Net Insight is quoted on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

For more information, visit www.netinsight.net

About AldeaVision Solutions Inc.

AldeaVision Solutions Inc., based in Montreal, Canada and a member of the Grupo Marcatel family of companies is an innovative provider of broadcast quality video services and solutions for the television, film and media industries. The Company provides end-to-end worldwide transmission services using fiber and satellite facilities. The Company also operates the first pan-American fully automated fiber-based network for broadcast services with points-of-service in major cities throughout the Americas, and international points-of-presence in Europe, Africa, and Asia. In total, the Aldea fiber network covers 17 cities and 10 countries: Miami, New York, Washington D.C, Los Angeles, Boston (USA), Toronto, Montreal (Canada), Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey (Mexico), Lima (Peru), Caracas (Venezuela), Sao Paulo (Brazil), Santiago (Chile), Buenos Aires (Argentina), Bogota (Colombia) and Madrid (Spain). www.aldea.tv.