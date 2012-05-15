TVLogic Adds Two More Awards To Its Growing Collection

LQM-471W MONITOR RECEIVES “STAR” AWARD FROM THE EDITORS OF TV TECHNOLOGY

DIGITAL VIDEO PRESENTS “BLACK DIAMOND” AWARD TO COMPANY FOR LVM-074W MONITOR

LAS VEGAS -- TVLogic has added another two awards to its growing collection of honors. The manufacturer of LCD and OLED high definition displays received a STAR award from the editors of TV Technology at NAB 2012 for their new LQM-471W monitor; and their LVM-074W was recognized for outstanding achievement with a Black Diamond Award from Digital Video at the same show. NAB, held in Las Vegas from April 16th – April 19th, is the world's largest electronic media show covering filmed entertainment and the development, management and delivery of content across all mediums.

Now celebrating its 12th anniversary, the STAR Awards (for Superior Technology Award Recipient) are designed to celebrate and showcase the preeminent technological innovations available to the media industry. A judging panel of broadcast industry experts reviewed a variety of products and services, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then submitted their award nominees.

“The NAB show serves as the launching pad for thousands of new products and services for audio and video professionals,” said Tom Butts, TV Technology Editor-in-Chief. “Our panel of editors walked the show floor in search of the most innovative technologies. The products and services that we selected for the STAR Award made the cut—they demonstrated their ability to help advance the acquisition and distribution of entertainment and information across the media spectrum.”

The award-winning LQM-471W, a 47” 1920x1080 quad input monitor, was designed for multi-source monitoring in control rooms. With four SDI inputs/outputs, the LQM-471W supports multiple display configurations with features like Waveform/Vector Scope, Closed-Caption support, Timecode display, and remote control.

TVLogic also received a Black Diamond Award from Digital Video for their innovative LVM-074W 7"production Viewfinder Monitor. Black Diamonds recognize outstanding achievement in the advancement of video technology. A select panel of engineers, editors, and production and post professionals joined the magazine staff to judge the Best of Show awards. Weighing in at only 1.4lbs., the LVM-074W met the qualifications with its perfect blend of form and functionality.

"Our teams searched the NAB show floor for products that were truly deserving of recognition," says NewBay Media Broadcast & Video Group Vice President & Group Publisher Eric Trabb. "Recognition with an award at NAB from the Broadcast & Video Group is a strong vote of confidence and admiration from this leading industry publication."

Both TV Technology and Digital Video are part of NewBay Media's Broadcast & Video Group of products.

About TV Logic

TVLogic designs and manufactures LCD and OLED High Definition displays from 7" to 57" designed specifically for broadcast, production, post-production, digital signage and multi-viewer applications. For further information: www.tvlogocisa.com

