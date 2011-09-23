Blackmagic Design Wins “STAR” Award from TV Technology Europe

Manchester, UK - September 23, 2011 - Blackmagic Design announced today that the Blackmagic Design Heavy Duty Mini Converter is the recipient of a 2011 STAR Award (Superior Technology Award Recipient) given by TV Technology Europe Magazine at the 2011 IBC convention in Amsterdam.

The STAR Award is designed to celebrate and showcase the preeminent technological innovations available to the broadcast industry. TV Technology Europe's editor reviewed a variety of products, examined the technical applications and their overall contribution to the industry, and then chose 25 winners.

“STAR awards are given to interesting new products that can help a user save money or accomplish a task in an easier way,” said Mark Hallinger, Editor of TV Technology Europe. “The products selected help advance the industry; some were chosen because of technical novelty or innovation, some because they filled an important gap in the production or transmission chain, and some because they were just cool products.”

Product photos of the Heavy Duty Mini Converters, and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagic-design.com/press/images.

