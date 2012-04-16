Tiffen Rolls Out New Versions of the High-Performance Steadicam Pilot and Scout Camera Stabilizer Systems at NAB 2012

State-of-the-art lightweight camera stabilizer systems offer new design for the modern breed of lightweight HD cameras

Las Vegas, NV — April 16, 2012 — The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, motion picture and broadcast markets, is pleased to announce new versions of its highly popular Steadicam® Pilot® and Scout Camera® Stabilizer solutions — the Steadicam® Pilot® HD Series and Steadicam Scout HD/SDI. “Both the Steadicam Pilot and Scout, introduced at NAB years ago, are some of our best sellers and the new capabilities are sure to take their popularity to the next level,” says Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company.

About the New Steadicam Pilot HD Series

Offered in two models — the Pilot HD/SDI and the Pilot HDMI — the new cost-efficient Steadicam Pilot HD Series camera stabilizer models are designed for video professionals. The new Steadicam Pilot HD Series design includes a lightweight Iso-Elastic Arm and ultra low-profile vest, a lightweight sled with CarbonLite expandable post, and low-mass gimbal. The HDMI version uses a fixed non-adjustable aluminum post.

The Pilot HD/SDI model comes standard with an expandable carbon fiber post and the Pilot HDMI model comes standard with a fixed aluminum post and pass-through HDMI cable. Utilizing a proven low-mass gimbal, the operator has the ability to capture the fluid movement. No-tools precision camera stage establishes a solid base for the camera and facilitates smooth adjustment ease from side to side plus front and back.

The new Pilot HDSDI stabilizer system is available with 12V, IDX V-mount or standard Anton Bauer®, while the new Pilot HDMI system is standard with Anton Bauer 7.2V ElipZ battery systems.

New Steadicam Pilot HD Series Feature Highlights Include:

• Lightweight/Affordable

• New 7” HD/SDI Composite monitor or New 7” HDMI Composite monitor

• True three-axis gimbal

• Micro adjustable X-Y stage

• Lightweight Iso-Elastic arm with 28” (71cm) boom

• Ultra low-profile lightweight vest

• High-definition wiring on Pilot HDMI version

About the New Steadicam SCOUT HD System

Now available for HD/SDI, the new Steadicam Scout stabilizer system offers immense quality with all of the camera stabilization features Steadicam is famous for to facilitate production at an affordable price point.

The new Scout HD vest is a continuation of the comfortable Flyer® vest. An ergonomic fit of the breastplate combined with solid metal shoulder fasteners assures a new comfort level for extended use and a secure fit. The new vest and pad covers are easily removed for cleaning or replacement, offering extended durability.

The new Steadicam Scout tools-free patented Iso-ElasticTM stabilizer arm supports 18 pounds (8kgs) of camera weight. The no-tools Arm/Vest interface allows for quick customization to the individual operator.

“On-the-fly” weight adjustment frees the operator from dismounting the system to make changes. The adjustable and interchangeable arm post assembly is a feature usually found on more expensive systems. The two-section arm can also be separated for compact storage and transport.

The new 7″ Steadicam Scout color LCD monitor features enhanced image quality and a wide viewing angle. Even under bright sunlight this monitor is ideal for field production use. Optionally, the Steadicam Scout is available with a 7″ HD/SDI, composite 800 nit bright LCD monitor.

New Scout HD Feature Highlights Include:

• 5-18 lbs. (2.3 – 8kgs) camera payload capacity

• No-tools adjustable Iso-ElasticTM arm

• Dual-axis vernier adjustable stage

• Unparalleled inertial control and dynamically adjustable base

Attendees at NAB 2012 can get a hands-on look at the newly revamped Steadicam Pilot HD and Scout systems at the Tiffen booth (C8818).

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 70 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as an Emmy® Award from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

